Britney Spears is 'strongly opposed' to her father returning as sole conservator: report

Britney Spears has formally requested that her father Jamie be removed from her conservatorship, according to a new report.

The star has been under a conservatorship for well over a decade which has been overseen by Jamie for a vast majority of its existence.

On Monday, Spears' lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, filed official court documents stating that the 38-year-old singer "is strongly opposed to having [Jamie] return as the conservator of her person," according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Ingham did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment, nor did representatives for Spears or her father's attorney and former co-conservator, Andrew Wallet.

The documents state that the "Toxic" singer would prefer her care manager, Jodi Montgomery, “continue in that role as [she] has done for nearly a year" after Jamie stepped down after a bout of health complications.

The filings also reportedly state that Spears is "strongly opposed" to her 68-year-old father “continuing as sole conservator of her estate,” and she wishes “to have a qualified corporate fiduciary appointed to serve in this role."

Us Weekly reported that the star is not seeking to terminate the conservatorship, but hopes to make Montgomery's installment "permanent."

The conservatorship was put in place in 2008 with the court originally naming Jamie as the permanent conservator of her person, while her attorney Andrew Wallet was named the permanent co-conservator of her estate, according to People magazine. Per the outlet, Wallet exited his role last year.

Montgomery is currently serving as conservator, which was extended until Aug. 22 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Drama surrounding the conservatorship has grown in the past several years. Fans have launched the #FreeBritney campaign in an effort to show support for the songstress as she allegedly has very little control over her money, career and life.

In a recent interview, Britney's brother Bryan said that she's wanted out of the conservatorship "for quite some time."

Her mother also reportedly has filed documents requesting to be informed of Spears' finances.

Meanwhile, Jamie told Page Six earlier this month that the #FreeBritney movement “is a joke.”

“All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue,” he said. “It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.”

Jamie added: “I love my daughter. I love all my kids. But this is our business. It’s private."