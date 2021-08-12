Britney Spears teases fans by taking her crop top off in new video: 'Made you look'

Britney Spears teased fans while wearing a white crop top in a new Instagram video shared Thursday.

The 39-year-old musician showed off her toned abs while wearing a tied up white crop top before removing the shirt and going topless. Spears spent the rest of the video tossing her long blonde hair around and posing.

"Made you look," Spears captioned the video, along with an emoji of two eyes.

This isn't the first time the "Gimme More" singer has gone topless on Instagram. Spears has spent the last month showing off more of her body than usual amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.

Spears has been working to have her father, Jamie P. Spears , removed from her conservatorship. Jamie has controlled Spears' finances since 2009 after the pop star went through a series of involuntary psychiatric holds.

Along with sharing more of her body, Spears has been more vocal on social media regarding her conservatorship. The pop star recently revealed she isn't going to stay quiet any longer.

"So I said ‘life goes on’ in one of my recent posts but it’s always easier said than done !!!!!" Spears captioned a post back in July.

"In that moment that’s what felt was the easiest to say but I think we all know that I will never be able to let go and fully move on until I’ve said all I needed to say … and I’m not even close !!!! I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I’m just getting here."