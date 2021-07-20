Britney Spears says she isn't 'even close' to being done speaking out: 'I was told to stay quiet for so long'

Britney Spears revealed she was told to stay quiet in her latest Instagram post on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old pop star shared a graphic to her profile that read, "one day at a time."

"So I said ‘life goes on’ in one of my recent posts but it’s always easier said than done !!!!!" Spears captioned the graphic.

"In that moment that’s what felt was the easiest to say but I think we all know that I will never be able to let go and fully move on until I’ve said all I needed to say … and I’m not even close !!!! I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I’m just getting here."

Spears has been working to have her father, Jamie P. Spears, removed from her conservatorship. Jamie has controlled Spears' finances since 2009 after the pop star went through a series of involuntary psychiatric holds.

Spears has been more vocal on social media regarding the ongoing battle over her conservatorship. The star recently called out her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, for performing her songs to remixed music.

"I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!" Spears wrote on Instagram. "This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try !!!!"

Spears recently was granted permission to hire her own "private" lawyer, as requested by her mom Lynne Spears. Spears hired Mathew Rosengart as her new attorney.

Rosengart claimed his team is "moving aggressively and expeditiously" to have Jamie removed from the conservatorship if he doesn’t resign first during the latest hearing on Monday.