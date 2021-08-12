What Lynne Spears has said about Britney's conservatorship

Britney Spears' mother Lynne has had a lot to say about the star's conservatorship in recent months.

The 13-year conservatorship has caused an overwhelming amount of tension for the Spears family as the singer's new attorney is fighting to get Britney's father, James P. Spears, otherwise known as Jamie , removed as conservator of her estate.

The family drama has caused a debate amongst Britney fans, meaning they've also come after Britney's younger sister, Jamie Spears.

On Wednesday, Lynne, 66, came to the defense of her younger daughter after fans on social media likened her to a spider amid Britney's ongoing conservatorship fight.

The matriarch, 66, shared a photo to Instagram of a large spider web outside of her home in Louisiana on Wednesday. It took no time for fans of Britney's to troll the family after claims that Jamie Lynn, 30, had been lying about what she owns and what she’s obtained off the success of her older sister.

"Oooh look at that! It’s Jamie Lynn and her lively home," one fan commented under an an Instagram photo of a spider web outside of her home in Louisiana. Another wrote, "Awww cute! Jamie Lynn decorated her new place. Sorry, couldn’t help it."

"Stop," Lynne replied wrote to fans. "I do [speak up] by using my lawyer and the legal system since day one and NOT [by] using social media or the press!" she added in a follow-up comment. "You need to do your research! Sorry you are so uninformed! Have a great day and try positivity!"

And speak up she has. Back in July, Lynne claimed in a declaration to the court that Britney has been "living in custody" due to Jamie's 'microscopic control' in conservatorship.

"During the time of crisis, I witnessed my daughter be compelled by that doctor, with the knowledge and encouragement of Mr. Spears, to enter a health facility that she did not want to enter, where she was threatened with punishment if she did not stay for medical treatment that she did not want to endure," Lynne further claims in the docs.

Back on June 23, Britney addressed the court publicly and claimed she was put on lithium against her will. Also included in the pop star's 20-minute-long diatribe to a judge was the singer's claim she has been unable to remove an IUD, preventing her from her dream of having more children one day

One day later, Lynne's attorney Gladstone Jones said she is a "very concerned mother."

Jamie was appointed his daughter’s conservator in 2008 after Spears was taken to a hospital by ambulance to undergo involuntary psychiatric evaluations – which the "Baby… One More Time" performer told the court in 2019 that she felt was a forced move by the conservatorship.

Lynne recently played a role in supporting Britney's wish to hire her own attorney, who is now known as Mathew Rosengart. Documents obtained by Fox News show Lynne asked the court to "listen to the wishes of her daughter" and that she be approved to obtain "her own private legal counsel" during her conservatorship battle in early July.

This came after Spears' court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III , asked to resign from his role in her conservatorship. Ingham was assigned to Spears' case in 2008 when the conservatorship started. Ronsegart was officially hired later.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in Lynne's docs, she reacted to her daughter's emotional June 23 court testimony calling it "a very courageous showing" and said she stands by Spears "baring her heart to the court in an impassioned plea to be heard on several requests."