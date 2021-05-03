Britney Spears addresses documentaries about her amid conservatorship battle: 'I’m deeply flattered'

Britney Spears is speaking out.

The 39-year-old star has found herself in the headlines frequently as her conservatorship battle in court intensifies and the unauthorized "Framing Britney Spears" documentary hit airwaves in early Feb.

Now, she's spoken out about her story being told via documentaries that she is not involved in.

"Geez !!!! 2021 is definitely way better than 2020 but I never knew it was gonna be like THIS!!!!" she began in the lengthy caption of an Instagram post paired with a video containing clips of her dancing.

"So many documentaries about me this year with other people's takes on my life ... what can I say … I’m deeply flattered!!!!" Spears continued. "These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing?????"

The star acknowledged that she's faced "some pretty tough times" in her life, but insisted that she's "had waaaayyyy more amazing times."

"Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago ????" she added. "I mean DAMN."

The "Toxic" singer then pivoted subject and shared a few personal anecdotes, boasting about her backyard and claiming she has "the finest garden here in LA."

Furthermore, she told fans that she's looking forward to her summer travel plans, getting a koi pond in her backyard.

"I hope you're all living your best lives and s--- or as [Paris Hilton] would say SLIVING!!!"

She then wrapped the post up by clarifying that does not speak to Billy Brasfield, her former makeup artist who has previously claimed that the singer does not control her own social media accounts. His statements left Spears "honestly very confused," she said.

"This is my Instagram !!!! PSSSSS no paparazzi guy … I didn’t want you and your crew following me around !!!!" she concluded.

It's unclear exactly what documentaries Spears was addressing.