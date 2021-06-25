Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari: 5 things to know

Following her conservatorship hearing Wednesday, Britney Spears jetted off to Hawaii with boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The pop star, 39, and the fitness maven, 27, met in 2016 while on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video. He served as the leading man in that video and was reportedly selected by Spears. Since then, Asghari has been a supportive partner to the "Toxic" singer.

Asghari is a "beacon of goodness and positivity" in Spears’ life, a source told Fox News on Tuesday. In addition, the trainer is said to be a consummate "protector" of Spears as she continues to navigate the woes centered on the conservatorship that has loomed over her for some 13 years.

"Sam is one of the most loyal people Britney has in her life," the insider maintained. "And ever since he’s been around Britney, [it] has really allowed him to see the real her and that has added another level of protection for Britney that she wouldn’t have if he wasn’t around."

A TIMELINE OF BRITNEY SPEARS' CONSERVATORSHIP

"They’re a great pairing," the source added.

Here are five things to know about Spears' boyfriend:

He is a former athlete

Born in Iran, Asghari left Tehran – where he lived with his mother Fatima and three sisters – at 12 years old to live with his father who had come to the U.S. a decade earlier to establish himself in the States, he told Men’s Health in 2018.

Asghari lamented the fact that he would be leaving his friends and family behind in Iran since he knew he "was moving away and never coming back."

He played high school football before heading to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he would try his hand at making the team. Asghari was cut before his freshman year and ultimately found himself studying at Moorpark College in Los Angeles, and then Pierce College, according to the publication.

He works primarily as a personal trainer

As a fitness and wellness guru, Asghari dedicated himself to losing 100 pounds, which launched his career as a go-to personal trainer.

He told Access Hollywood in a recent interview that Spears is a "machine" in the gym.

"One thing people don’t know about her is that she’s a crazy athlete, and I love that about her," he said. "She goes running for like four hours at one point, and she goes dancing for like four hours. Her stamina is crazy!"

Asghari also creates customized meal plans for his clients.

He and Spears’ connection began as a workplace romance

Soon enough, Asghari found himself landing modeling gigs. He appeared in Fifth Harmony’s 2016 "Workout From Home" video, which led to him working with Spears on her "Slumber Party" video that same year.

He told Access that Spears picked him out of a photo lineup of potential leading men.

He is also an actor

Asghari's slate of performances include Showtime’s"Black Monday," HBO Max’s "Hacks," BET’s "The Family Business," and 2019's "Can You Keep a Secret." The Hollywood hunk is also set to appear in an upcoming holiday film, "Holiday Twist," and another series that is in its treatment phase, according to his IMDb page.

His friends rave about his outgoing personality

"Sam is one of the funniest people I’ve ever met," one source told Fox News of the #FreeBritney supporter on Friday. "Whenever he wants to be, he can become the life of any party, but he’s so humble about where he comes from, he really just wants to enjoy the moments that are happening right before him."