Britney Spears, fiancé Sam Asghari joke about having a baby

Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari goofed around on Instagram this week about having a child together.

The recently engaged couple further fueled speculation that they want to expand their tribe when Asghari posted an Instagram Story showing the two playing around with a baby doll.

"Exclusive! We had a baby," Asghari captioned the video with laughing emojis. "What should we name her?" he added.

The video showed Spears, 39, at home dancing with a doll over her shoulders. "Oh, look at that! You look just like each other," Asghari cracked as Spears planted a kiss on the doll's cheek.

Asghari even noted that the fake baby is "talented" and "got that choreography down."

"She's a natural like her mama," Spears added with a laugh.

Earlier this month, Spears confirmed she said "yes" to a proposal from the actor. The two then took off to Palm Springs for a getaway to celebrate their engagement. At the time, the "Toxic" singer announced she would be taking a short hiatus from Instagram. A week later, she returned to the platform to engage with fans.

The pop star alluded to wanting to have more children one day in bombshell testimony she delivered to a judge in her conservatorship on June 23. At the hearing, Spears claimed she was being forced to take medication and use an intrauterine device for birth control.

At the June 23 hearing, Spears said she was being forced to take medication and use an intrauterine device for birth control, said she was not allowed to marry her boyfriend, and said she wanted to own her own money. However, Jodi Montgomery, who is one of her conservators in the legal guardianship, denied that Spears was prevented from marrying or forced to use birth control.

Days after revealing her engagement, a TMZ report surfaced, with sources claiming the couple is in no rush to tie the knot

According to the insiders, the happy couple plans on enjoying their engagement and will take their time to plan their wedding. In fact, the word "wedding" reportedly doesn’t even come up among friends.

Spears and Asghari met in 2016 on the set of her " Slumber Party " music video and struck up a relationship. The singer already shares two children – 15-year-old Sean and 14-year-old Jayden – with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

For months, Spears and her legal team have addressed the conservatorship she's been under since 2008. Just last week, the star's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, filed documents to end the conservatorship once and for all. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 29.