'90210' star Brian Austin Green sued for allegedly selling phony Porsche

“Beverly Hills 90210” star Brian Austin Green is being sued for allegedly selling a questionable classic car.

TMZ reports that Gonzalo da Silva Pinto purchased the 1955 Porsche 356 Speedster from Green in 2017 for $330,000 under the auspices that it was equipped with its original engine, which raises the value of a collector vehicle.

However, he now claims in a lawsuit that when he shipped the car to Germany for authentication the experts there discovered that it had a forged engine stamp and he is now asking Green for a full refund of the purchase price plus repayment of all of the costs incurred to ship it around and have it inspected. Green has not yet commented on the suit.

The situation is similar to one Jerry Seinfeld recently got into when he auctioned a 1958 Porsche 356 A 1500 GT/GS-- later found to be bogus --for $1.54 million and that he now claims in a lawsuit was originally sold to him under false pretenses.

Green had long been an avid classic car collector and sometime racer, but told People magazine earlier this year that he started selling some of them, including the Porsche, in favor of more practical cars to accommodate his growing family, which includes wife Megan Fox, their three young children and a 17-year-old son from a previous relationship.

