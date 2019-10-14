Megan Fox shares rare family photos of her 3 kids with husband Brian Austin Green while at Disneyland

Megan Fox and husband Brian Austin Green enjoyed a beautiful day out at Disneyland with their three children — Journey, Noah and Bodhi.

In a rare move, Fox took to Instagram Sunday to show off her family enjoying the land of Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

In the picture, Fox and her three children posed in front of a scenic Disneyland while a Mickey Mouse-emblazoned Ferris wheel dominated the background.

In the Instagram post, Fox wrote, “Halloween at @disneyland is always the most fun but can I get ONE family photo where everyone is looking at the camera and making a semi normal face ?? #disneyland”

Fox also uploaded additional photos in the same post of her children alongside Green, who was pictured holding up son Journey in both pictures.

Fox normally does not post pictures of her children on Instagram. Instead, she often posts images of herself and paid partnerships in which she partakes.

The last time she posted an image of her kids on Instagram was November of 2018 — in another celebration of Halloween.

In that post, Fox simply wrote, “Happy Halloween🎃,” while donning a costume inspired by the Harry Potter franchise.