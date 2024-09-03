Brad Pitt's silence on high-profile romance with younger gal pal ‘maintains a quiet mystery’ about him: expert

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival this past weekend, adding to the reports that things are getting serious for the couple.

Earlier in the year, sources told the outlet that the pair were living together.

"It's pretty recent," a de Ramon source told People in February, noting that she hadn’t given up her own place completely. "They are going very strong and she is happier than ever."

And just a few days ago, on August 31, People magazine reported a source told them, "He's serious about Ines. He's very happy and enjoys spending time with her. She's easygoing and everyone likes her."

BRAD PITT, INES DE RAMON MAKE ROMANCE RED CARPET OFFICIAL AS FANS THINK SHE COPIED ACTOR'S FAMOUS EX

They also reported that Pitt has been "working in Europe, so they've spent a lot of time there."

"I think their public appearance is a vote of confidence from the two of them that they’re in it for the long haul," Brian Balthazar of Balthazar Entertainment told Fox News Digital of their debut. "Brad is not one for making announcements or proclamations about his personal life. He has no Instagram or Twitter feed. So, in his case, the most deliberate way to ‘go public’ with something is in this way: just show up together and pose for some photos."

He added, "I think being off social media has served him well. In a culture where everyone is sharing – oversharing really, he maintains a quiet mystery about himself that is appealing."

Alessandra Conti, Celebrity Matchmaker & Relationship Expert, told Fox News Digital, "Brad and Ines absolutely have a strong chance of lasting as a couple. Brad took years after his divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2016 to heal from the split and do a lot of work on himself before jumping into a brand new serious relationship."

BRAD PITT, ANGELINA JOLIE'S DIVORCE BATTLE NEARS 8 YEARS AS HIS ROMANCE WITH GIRLFRIEND HEATS UP

"This is what I always recommend all of my clients to do," she continued. "It can be incredibly tempting to put a band-aid on a breakup by jumping in headfirst into a new relationship, but Brad took much needed time to work on himself."

Pitt and de Ramon first sparked romance rumors in November 2022 when they were photographed together at a Bono concert along with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

At the time, People magazine reported the couple had been "dating for a few months" and "Brad is really into" her.

A source who knows Pitt added, "Ines is cute, fun and energetic. She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The relationship has continued since then, with de Ramon often accompanying Pitt to premieres, though they previously never posed for photos.

She was also spotted with him for his past two birthdays, including his 60th last December.

"In a culture where everyone is sharing – oversharing really, he maintains a quiet mystery about himself that is appealing." — Brian Balthazar

"The pair has kept their relationship private since their meeting in 2022, and I love this match because Ines is entertainment industry adjacent," Conti said. "She is the VP of an LA-based jewelry brand. I always say that in every relationship, there is a diamond and there is a setting. In most celebrity relationships, the front facing celebrity is the diamond, and the partner is a strong setting."

The 34-year-old jewelry designer was previously married to "The Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley for approximately three years before splitting in 2022.

BRAD PITT IN FIRST SERIOUS RELATIONSHIP SINCE INTENSE ANGELINA JOLIE SPLIT: WHO IS INES DE RAMON?

De Ramon’s divorce was finalized earlier this year, which Conti speculated has contributed to her and Pitt’s decision to stay private.

"Although they had been separated until then, she may have wanted to keep the relationship under wraps until the courts officially recognized her divorce from Paul," she said.

As for her situation with Pitt, Conti said, "I am not a huge fan of keeping a relationship 100% private; I think it's a really strong sign that he openly introduced her to the public."

Balthazar agreed. "It’s not surprising that he would want to keep the relationship private for a while. They have both been through divorces, and they are both keenly aware of the attention a relationship is going to bring, so I think it was wise to take their time and simply show up together when they felt like it."

WATCH: JENNIFER ANISTON FACED TABLOID SCRUTINY AFTER BRAD PITT DIVORCE: BOOK

BRAD PITT STEPS OUT WITH GIRLFRIEND INES DE RAMON AT BRITISH GRAND PRIX

Pitt has been in two high-profile marriages, the first with Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005.

During their marriage, they formed the production company Plan B.

"We started this little company underground, didn't really talk about it because we didn't want to be accused of being actors who have vanity deals where you don't do anything," Aniston told The Guardian in 2004.

Pitt didn’t make many comments about his relationship with Aniston until after their divorce.

In 2011, he told Parade, "It became very clear to me that I was intent on trying to find a movie about an interesting life, but I wasn't living an interesting life myself. I think that my marriage [to Aniston] had something to do with it. Trying to pretend the marriage was something that it wasn't."

"I always say that in every relationship, there is a diamond and there is a setting. In most celebrity relationships, the front facing celebrity is the diamond, and the partner is a strong setting." — Alessandra Conti

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

He later clarified his comments in a statement, saying, "The point I was trying to make is not that Jen was dull, but that I was becoming dull to myself — and that I am responsible for."

Pitt and Aniston’s breakup was infamous after Pitt began a relationship with Jolie after meeting on the set of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" in 2003.

They dated for several years and became parents to six children: Maddox, Zahara, both initially adopted by Jolie, Shiloh, their first biological child together, Pax, adopted in 2007 by the couple, and their twins, Knox and Vivienne.

After seven years together, Pitt and Jolie were engaged in 2012. The "Fight Club" star told CBS News at the time they were "getting a lot of pressure from the kids" to get engaged.

ANGELINA JOLIE ACCUSED OF SABOTAGING BRAD PITT'S RELATIONSHIP WITH THEIR KIDS AMID WINERY BATTLE

"It means something to them, and they're, you know, they have questions when their friends' parents are married and why is that?" Pitt said. "We will someday. We will. … [But the kids say], 'Get mommy a ring!' Okay, I will, I will."

They married in 2014 at Château Miraval in France. Two years later, they divorced, citing irreconcilable differences.

The legal drama with the couple has dragged out in the years since.

In 2019, the one-time couple were both declared legally single but still not divorced as they continue battling over their settlement.

WATCH: ‘REAGAN’ STAR JON VOIGHT WANTS BRAD PITT TO 'END THIS NONSENSE' WITH ANGELINA JOLIE

'REAGAN' STAR JON VOIGHT CALLS ON BRAD PITT TO END 'NONSENSE' WITH ANGELINA JOLIE

Pitt was awarded 50/50 custody of the couple's children in 2021, but Jolie fought the ruling. It's unclear where the two stand regarding custody of the children at this point. The twins, Vivienne and Knox, are the only remaining children under the age of 18.

Château Miraval is also at the center of their court battles, with Pitt suing Jolie for breach of contract in 2022. The "Maleficent" actress sold her side of the business, prompting the lawsuit. She earned $67 million in the sale.

Page Six claimed Pitt and de Ramon had been spending time there over the summer.

Representatives for Pitt and de Ramon did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

BRAD PITT, ANGELINA JOLIE SPLIT: 'FIGHT CLUB' ACTOR FREE TO MARRY NEW GIRLFRIEND DESPITE NOT BEING DIVORCED

"Given the short attention span of readers and the short shelf life of celebrity news, the initial split of Angelina and Brad in 2016 almost seems like ages ago, so I don’t think Brad having a girlfriend seven years later is particularly impactful on how people perceive him. But if anything, I think seeing him in a long-term, healthy relationship can be seen as benefit," Balthazar said.

Conti agreed, saying, "Although there is ongoing legal drama with Angelina, the relationship with Ines helps Brad's public image. The public seems to be intrigued and excited that one of the most famous men in the world is dating a non-celebrity. Ines is also a successful young woman in her own right; it is no easy feat to speak multiple languages and become the VP of a company. She seems grounded, well-educated, and according to multiple sources close to the couple, very down-to-earth and easy-going, which is a wonderful match for Brad."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added, "marriage and having children seems to very much be on the table for this pair. She is only in her early 30s and had a rescue dog with her ex (which shows that she may have some kind of motherly instinct)."