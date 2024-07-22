Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh dropped father's name due to 'painful events'

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split in 2016

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie battle over French vineyard Video

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie battle over French vineyard

Legal experts May Mailman and Bryan Rotella weigh in on the 'Brangelina' feud over the sale of French vineyard stakes involving a Russian oligarch on 'Fox News @ Night.'

Actor Brad Pitt has long been the subject of child abuse allegations following his split with Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares six children.

The couple's daughter, Shiloh, filed to remove Pitt from her hyphenated last name of Jolie-Pitt on her 18th birthday in May. A source close to the situation confirmed with Fox News Digital that Shiloh had hired her own attorney to handle the change, which was spurred on by that alleged abuse.

Her lawyer is now clarifying why Shiloh initiated the name change — saying it was a decision sparked by pain — while also denying reports that she'd utilized the media to announce the news.

Brad Pit in a black suit with a slightly open white shirt looks directly at the camera inset Shiloh Jolie-Pitt in a black sweatshirt looks up to her left split Angelina Jolie in a black dress smiles on the carpet

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh reportedly filed to remove Pitt from her surname in May. (Getty Images)

Over the weekend, reports circulated that Shiloh took out an advertisement in the Los Angeles Times to share the name change.

"The media should be more careful in their reporting," Peter Levine told People, "especially when covering a young adult who has made an independent and significant decision following painful events, and is merely following legal process."

"Shiloh Jolie did not take out an ‘ad’ announcing any name change, and any press reporting that is inaccurate. As Shiloh’s attorney, I am required to publish a legal notice because the law in California requires that of anyone who wants to change their name. That legal notice was published in the ‘Los Angeles Times,’ as is required."

Shiloh Jolie in a black sweatshirt smiles with her hair in a bun on the carpet

Shiloh reportedly filed to have Pitt removed from her last name on May 27, her 18th birthday. (JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Following the announcement in May, a source close to Pitt shared the actor's dismay regarding his daughter's legal action. "He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter," the insider told People magazine.

"The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad," they continued. "He’s still happy with Ines [de Ramon]," the source said of Pitt's girlfriend, but the separation from his six children "pains him."

Angelina Jolie in a mustard dress smiles ad looks to her left split Brad Pitt in a dark suuit and grey shirt smiles and looks to his right

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have six children together: Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, Pax, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15. (Getty Images)

Pitt and Jolie have been locked in a contentious custody battle since Jolie filed to divorce Pitt in 2016, with the couple being declared single in 2019.

In 2022, the actress was re-granted sole physical custody of her minor children (which included Shiloh at the time), after Pitt had been granted joint custody for a short period of time. Pitt was then allowed "custodial time" with his minor children.

Angelina Jolie in a black outfit poses with 5 of her 6 kids on the carpet

Angelina Jolie poses with her children Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne, Maddox and Knox at the "Eternals" premiere in 2021. (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Two of Pitt's other daughters — Vivienne and Zahara — have seemingly dropped Pitt from their last name in professional and personal settings. People also confirmed in May that Vivienne Jolie-Pitt's name was printed as solely Vivienne Jolie in a playbill for "The Outsiders," which she worked on with her mother.

Zahara previously identified herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie" in a video obtained by Essence, when joining her sorority at Spelman College.

Representatives for Pitt, Jolie and Shiloh did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

