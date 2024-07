Brad Pitt arrived hand in hand with girlfriend Ines de Ramon at the British Grand Prix on Sunday.

Pitt wore a light-yellow zip-up jacket with light trousers and accessorized his look with a houndstooth bucket hat and aviator sunglasses.

De Ramon wore a pale blue long sleeved dress with a chic bag, sunglasses with a long, gold necklace completing her look.

The 60-year-old actor has been at the four-day event all weekend, but this is the first day he and de Ramon have been photographed there together.

Representatives for Pitt did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment about their appearance at the event.

Earlier this year, a source told People magazine there was a "natural" progression in their romance and the couple had moved in together.

"They were spending so much time together at Brad’s that it just made sense for Ines to move in with him," the insider said. "Brad’s very happy and loves spending time with her. Moving in together was a natural thing."

Pitt and de Ramon, 34, have been romantically linked since November 2022 and were first photographed together at a Bono concert along with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

She was previously married to "Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley for almost three years before they split in early 2022.

The "Fight Club" star was famously married to Angelina Jolie in 2014 after dating for more than a decade, only to end their marriage and relationship two years later when she filed for divorce in 2016. The former couple is still embroiled in a legal battle over their winery.

"Since the divorce, Brad’s dated but never seriously," the source told the outlet. "This is the first serious relationship, and he couldn’t be happier."

Pitt’s appearance at the British Grand Prix over the past few days coincides with the release of the trailer for his new movie about Formula 1 racing on Sunday.

The teaser for the film, titled "F1," features multiple scenes of Pitt behind the wheel of a Formula 1 race car and speaking about going faster but not playing it safe.

According to Variety, the Oscar-winner plays former Formula 1 driver Sonny Hayes, who returns to the sport, partnering with and mentoring a rookie teammate played by Damson Idris. Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem and Tobias Menzies also star.

At the British Grand Prix on Sunday, Pitt, Bardem and Idris were all in attendance for the star-studded race.

Other celebrities on hand included Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, chef Gordon Ramsey, "Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham, and Spice Girl Geri Horner (formerly Halliwell).

Pitt also donned some F1 racing gear, but it’s unclear if he got behind the wheel of a vehicle on the track at any point.

Filming for "F1" has taken place at several racing events, including last year’s British Grand Prix, according to Variety. Pitt’s fictional team in the film, APXGP, also had a full hospitality suite in the paddock at this year’s event.

"Top Gun" director Joseph Kosinski directs the film, with Pitt and Jerry Bruckheimer producing.

"F1" is due in theaters in June 2025.