Angelina Jolie accused of sabotaging Brad Pitt's relationship with their kids amid winery battle

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Angelina Jolie allegedly encouraged the children she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt to "avoid spending time" with the actor during custody visits, a former security guard wrote in court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Tony Webb, who ran SRS Global, mentioned the alleged sabotage in a 12-page declaration filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court in connection with the couple's ongoing legal battle over their winery, Château Miraval. Pitt and Jolie are currently fighting over non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) in court after the "Girl, Interrupted" actress claimed she backed out of the winery sale because Pitt was requiring her to sign an agreement.

Jolie has claimed that the NDA Pitt was requiring her to sign "hid his history of abuse, control, and coverup."

BRAD PITT REFUTES ANGELINA JOLIE'S CLAIMS HE WAS ABUSIVE BEFORE 2016 PLANE INCIDENT IN WINERY WAR: SOURCE

In response, Pitt has requested the court have Jolie produce all NDAs she has signed to show that the actress has "improperly" used these agreements in the past. One of these instances involves Webb, who claimed that Jolie's aide Michael Vieira had called him to remind him that two security guards were under NDAs and couldn't testify in Pitt and Jolie's custody battle.

"During the call, Mr. Vieira told me that he had heard that two contractors who had provided personal security for Ms. Jolie through SRS Global might be testifying in the family court case," Webb said in the court docs. "Mr. Vieira then asked me to stop these two individuals from testifying."

"I understood that Mr. Vieira was making this request on behalf of Ms. Jolie. I explained to Mr. Vieira that I had no power to stop them because they were independent contractors and not employees," he explained.

ANGELINA JOLIE'S FORMER COMPANY CLAIMS BRAD PITT ‘MASTERMINDED’ PLAN TO ‘LOOT’ AND STRIP WINE BUSINESS: DOCS

"Mr. Vieira then told me that his call should serve as a reminder that those individuals had entered into non-disclosure agreements with Ms. Jolie and that I should remind them of that and tell them that if they testified in the family law case, Ms. Jolie would sue them," Webb added.

"One of the two individuals, Ross Foster, specified that he intended to testify regardless of the NDA, if he received a court subpoena," he continued.

"When Mr. Foster told me this, he also told me that if asked, he would testify about statements he overheard that Ms. Jolie made to the children, encouraging them to avoid spending time with Mr. Pitt during custody visits."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Jolie's lawyer slammed Pitt's move regarding the NDAs as "shameful."

"Mr. Pitt’s continued attempt to equate common NDAs for security personnel and housekeepers covering confidential information employees learn at work, with him demanding an expanded NDA to ensure the continued coverup of his deplorable actions remains shameful," Paul Murphy told Fox News Digital in a statement. "This case is not about NDAs in general, but about power and control."

"All Angelina has ever wanted was separation and health, with positive relationships between all members of their family, including Mr. Pitt," he added. "She looks forward to the day when he is finally able to let her go."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The former couple bought a controlling stake in Château Miraval in 2008 and spent time at the home throughout their relationship. Jolie attempted to sell her company, Nouvel, to Tenute Del Mondo, a subsidiary of the Stoli Group, in 2021, effectively transferring her 50% ownership interest in Miraval. Pitt has fought this sale, claiming the move breached a contract between the two.

Meanwhile, Jolie's company claimed Pitt has been the mastermind of a "vindictive campaign" to "loot" the profitable business since she first filed for divorce in 2016.

Nouvel accused Pitt of "hijacking" Château Miraval and "wasting" the company's assets on unnecessary renovation projects, including spending $1 million on swimming pool renovations, according to the court documents previously obtained by Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP