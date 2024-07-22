Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie split: 'Fight Club' actor free to marry new girlfriend despite not being divorced

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are not officially divorced, but the "Bullet Train" star could still marry girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

Pitt and Ramon's relationship was confirmed in November 2022, and the two attended F1's British Grand Prix July 7. Pitt and Jolie were declared legally single in 2019, allowing him to marry Ramon if he'd like. However, their divorce proceedings continue to drag on.

"Being declared legally single in 2019 has the benefit of allowing them to somewhat move on with their lives and at least consider themselves both separate and not married," divorce attorney Kara Chrobak, a shareholder in Buchalter's Denver office, explained to Fox News Digital.

Pitt and de Ramon don't seem to be in any rush with their relationship, sources told Us Weekly.

"Brad and Ines both feel like they’ve met their soulmate," an insider said. Another source claimed the two aren't "pushing for an engagement. They know how serious they are [about each other]; they don’t need rings to prove it."

Pitt and Jolie's decision to become legally single isn't uncommon and allows them to both remarry as their divorce continues to play out.

"Becoming legally single grants immediate personal independence, freeing individuals from the legal constraints of marriage," certified financial planner Shinobu Hindert told Fox News Digital. "This allows them to start new relationships or remarry without the complications of still being technically married. It can also be a strategic move, separating personal status from complex asset divisions or custody battles, so each aspect can be addressed independently."

Pitt and Jolie aren't the only celebrities to take advantage of this legal tactic.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan were also declared legally single in 2019 by a judge. Dewan filed for divorce in October 2018, six months after the couple announced they had separated.

Dewan's legal single status came a month after the actress announced she was expecting a child with her new boyfriend, Steve Kazee. The "Shameless" star proposed to Dewan in 2020. The couple has since welcomed a second child.

Dewan and Tatum share one daughter, Everly.

"The Rookie" star is able to move on with Kazee without resolving the divorce, which has gone on for nearly six years. Dewan and Tatum appear to be stuck on the actor's "Magic Mike" earnings. Dewan filed a motion seeking part of Tatum's total profits from the film franchise in May, according to E! News.

Tatum denied Dewan's claim, saying he always agreed Dewan could "have an interest" in the "Magic Mike" intellectual property.

"A divorce proceeding can take years for all issues to be resolved," California divorce attorney Christopher C. Melcher told Fox News Digital. "Some do not want to wait that long because they have met someone else and want to remarry, even while the case proceeds against their former partner. The law allows for a termination of marital status before the other issues are resolved. Otherwise, a spouse would be trapped in the marriage for years after they split until every last issue was resolved."

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021. A judge declared the reality TV star legally single in March 2022 as their divorce carried on.

The couple's divorce was finalized by the end of 2022, with the two agreeing on joint custody of their four children. Kardashian dated Pete Davidson during her divorce battle with West. The two dated for roughly nine months, but the relationship seemingly wasn't that serious.

"You obviously learn from every situation, and the one thing I learned from the last situation was the media made me feel like I was in a very serious relationship so quickly," Kardashian said during a 2023 episode of "The Kardashians." "I just want to sneak around a little bit. There's nothing wrong with wanting to sneak."

Kelly Clarkson asked a judge to declare her legally single in 2021 because she and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock "both deserve the opportunity to build a new life," according to court documents obtained by People magazine at the time.

The "American Idol" judge first filed for divorce in 2020. Clarkson and Blackstock fought over a number of issues, including the validity of their prenuptial agreement. Blackstock, who served as Clarkson's manager from 2017 until 2020, claimed a Montana home and the singer's income earned during the marriage should be split between the two. However, a judge upheld the agreement.

According to the divorce papers obtained by Fox News Digital, Clarkson agreed to pay Blackstock spousal support totaling $115,000 per month until Jan. 31, 2024. Clarkson received primary physical custody of the former couple's two children but pays Blackstock $45,000 a month in child support. Their divorce was finalized in March 2022.