Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon celebrate his 60th birthday in Hollywood

The Oscar winner and actress have been romantically linked since November 2022.

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
close
Li Jun Li shares what it was like working with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in 'Babylon' Video

Li Jun Li shares what it was like working with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in 'Babylon'

Li Jun Li discussed working with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie on "Babylon," saying they were both very kind on set and that Pitt is just as handsome in real-life as he is on-screen.

Brad Pitt celebrated his 60th birthday Tuesday night with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, by his side.

The couple were photographed in Los Angeles outside Mother Wolf, an Italian restaurant, leaving with balloons and presents.

According to People, close friends and associates were in attendance inside the restaurant, including fellow artist Thomas Houseago.

Attendees were also seen holding pieces of artwork while leaving the venue, including Pitt, who had a piece of art featuring two wolves.

BRAD PITT CELEBRATES 60TH BIRTHDAY WITH GIRLFRIEND HALF HIS AGE AFTER A YEAR OF ROMANCE

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are seen on an LA street.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon celebrate his 60th birthday with friends in Los Angeles. The couple kept close and were in high spirits as they made a rare appearance together. Loads of gifts were seen being taken from the venue including artwork and photographs.  (TheImageDirect.com)

The outlet learned that Pitt would be celebrating his milestone 60th birthday, which was on Monday, Dec. 18, with a "low key" week.

According to Page Six, prior to the Los Angeles get together, the couple were in Paris on Saturday for a romantic weekend, including dinner at a private apartment.

They also reportedly drove to the Théatre du Chatelet to take in an Asaf Avidan concert before returning to their hotel.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Brad Pitt split screen with Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been romantically linked since November 2022. (Getty images)

On Tuesday, which was de Ramon’s 34th birthday, the pair flew back to Los Angeles for the party at Mother Wolf.

Pitt and de Ramon were first romantically linked in November 2022. 

Last month, a source told People magazine that Pitt and de Ramon are in a "good place" after a year together.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Brad Pitt walking in New York

Pitt and de Ramon are in a "good place" after a year together, per People.  (James Devaney/GC Images)

"This is Brad’s first proper relationship since the divorce," the insider said. "He introduces [de Ramon] as his girlfriend" and "is doing great with Ines." 

"It’s great to see him in a good place. Ines makes him very happy," the source added.

De Ramon was previously married to "The Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley. The two were married for three years before separating in September 2022. Wesley filed for divorce in February, but the former couple's split has not yet been finalized, according to Us Weekly.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brad Pitt standing onstage

Pitt reportedly introduces de Ramon as his girlfriend, according to People. (Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

The outlet also reported earlier this week that PItt planned "on celebrating with a couple of his kids and Ines," adding that the couple would "also have a small gathering planned for close friends this week for a more adult celebration."

According to Us Weekly's insider, "All Brad wants this year is for his kids and himself to be happy."

Trending