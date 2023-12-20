Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon celebrate his 60th birthday in Hollywood

Brad Pitt celebrated his 60th birthday Tuesday night with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, by his side.

The couple were photographed in Los Angeles outside Mother Wolf, an Italian restaurant, leaving with balloons and presents.

According to People, close friends and associates were in attendance inside the restaurant, including fellow artist Thomas Houseago.

Attendees were also seen holding pieces of artwork while leaving the venue, including Pitt, who had a piece of art featuring two wolves.

The outlet learned that Pitt would be celebrating his milestone 60th birthday, which was on Monday, Dec. 18, with a "low key" week.

According to Page Six, prior to the Los Angeles get together, the couple were in Paris on Saturday for a romantic weekend, including dinner at a private apartment.

They also reportedly drove to the Théatre du Chatelet to take in an Asaf Avidan concert before returning to their hotel.

On Tuesday, which was de Ramon’s 34th birthday, the pair flew back to Los Angeles for the party at Mother Wolf.

Pitt and de Ramon were first romantically linked in November 2022.

Last month, a source told People magazine that Pitt and de Ramon are in a "good place" after a year together.

"This is Brad’s first proper relationship since the divorce," the insider said. "He introduces [de Ramon] as his girlfriend" and "is doing great with Ines."

"It’s great to see him in a good place. Ines makes him very happy," the source added.

De Ramon was previously married to "The Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley. The two were married for three years before separating in September 2022. Wesley filed for divorce in February, but the former couple's split has not yet been finalized, according to Us Weekly.

The outlet also reported earlier this week that PItt planned "on celebrating with a couple of his kids and Ines," adding that the couple would "also have a small gathering planned for close friends this week for a more adult celebration."

According to Us Weekly's insider, "All Brad wants this year is for his kids and himself to be happy."