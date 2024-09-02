Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon make romance red carpet official as fans think she copied actor's famous ex

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon, George Clooney and Amal Clooney walked the 'Wolfs' premiere red carpet together

By Cassie Maynard Fox News
Published
close
‘Reagan’ star Jon Voight wants Brad Pitt to 'end this nonsense' with Angelina Jolie Video

‘Reagan’ star Jon Voight wants Brad Pitt to 'end this nonsense' with Angelina Jolie

Jon Voight spoke to Fox News Digital while promoting his film "Reagan," and weighed in on the family drama between his daughter Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have gone red carpet official with their relationship.

The couple, who have been romantically linked since November 2022, made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday. 

Pitt, 60, and de Ramon, 34, made it a double date night, hanging out with George Clooney and his wife Amal at the premiere of the actors' movie "Wolfs." 

BRAD PITT AND GIRLFRIEND INES DE RAMON ALL SMILES ARRIVING IN MATCHING WHITE TOPS AT VENICE FILM FESTIVAL

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon at the Venice Film Festival premiere of "Wolfs"

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Lexus)

Clooney was in a black tux while his Amal wore a sleeveless pastel yellow gown. Pitt wore a black tuxedo jacket over a round collar shirt with matching flared pants, while his leading lady stunned in a white, one-shoulder gown.

George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Ines de Ramon, Brad Pitt on the carpet

(L-R) Amal Clooney, George Clooney, Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt attend the "Wolfs" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1, 2024 in Venice, Italy.  ( Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

People on social media couldn't help but compare de Ramon to Pitt's famous exes, Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston. 

"She looks like a younger Angelina Jolie," one user on X wrote.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Angelina Jolie stands in front of a boat in Venice

Angelina Jolie arrives at the Excelsior pier during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at Venice Lido, on August 29, 2024  (Getty Images)

Others thought de Ramon had copied Aniston's style with her white dress. 

"Her face look like Jolie but her dress looks like Aniston," said one X writer, according to the Daily Mail. "She doing Jen Aniston style for sure, look at the dress! So Jen," another wrote.

A friend of Pitt told Fox News Digital the people making those comparisons "are sort of sad."

Representatives for de Ramon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. A representative for Pitt had no comment. 

The fans may be referencing Aniston's look from the 2020 Screen Actor's Guild Awards. The actress wore a simple ivory gown that hugged her curves.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jennifer Aniston wearing an ivory dress at the SAG awards

Jennifer Aniston arrives at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles.  (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP        )

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston 2020 SAG awards

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner)

"Wolfs" marks Clooney and Pitt’s first time on screen together in 16 years, since 2008’s "Burn After Reading."

The movie star duo play fixers hired to cover up crimes, reluctantly brought together when they are called to the same assignment.

Clooney recently disputed a report about his salary for his new film with his longtime friend.

Brad Pitt and George Clooney's film "Wolfs" marks their first time on screen together in 16 years.

Brad Pitt and George Clooney's film "Wolfs" marks their first time on screen together in 16 years. (JB Lacroix/FilmMagic)

The New York Times reported last week that the two had been paid over $35 million each to star in the film.

During a press conference for the film on Sunday at the Venice Film Festival, Clooney mentioned the report to the gathered press.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"[It was] an interesting article, and whatever her source was for our salary, it is millions and millions and millions of dollars less than what was reported. And I am only saying that because I think it’s bad for our industry if that’s what people think is the standard-bearer for salaries," Clooney said, per People. "I think that’s terrible, it’ll make it impossible to make films."

While at the "Wolfs" premiere, Clooney joked that there's "nothing good about" his friendship with Pitt, telling People magazine, "It's all a disaster." The actor added on a serious note, "It's fun to work with people you know really well."

Cassie Maynard is a senior entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

Trending