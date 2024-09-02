Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon make romance red carpet official as fans think she copied actor's famous ex

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have gone red carpet official with their relationship.

The couple, who have been romantically linked since November 2022, made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday.

Pitt, 60, and de Ramon, 34, made it a double date night, hanging out with George Clooney and his wife Amal at the premiere of the actors' movie "Wolfs."

BRAD PITT AND GIRLFRIEND INES DE RAMON ALL SMILES ARRIVING IN MATCHING WHITE TOPS AT VENICE FILM FESTIVAL

Clooney was in a black tux while his Amal wore a sleeveless pastel yellow gown. Pitt wore a black tuxedo jacket over a round collar shirt with matching flared pants, while his leading lady stunned in a white, one-shoulder gown.

People on social media couldn't help but compare de Ramon to Pitt's famous exes, Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston.

"She looks like a younger Angelina Jolie," one user on X wrote.

Others thought de Ramon had copied Aniston's style with her white dress.

"Her face look like Jolie but her dress looks like Aniston," said one X writer, according to the Daily Mail. "She doing Jen Aniston style for sure, look at the dress! So Jen," another wrote.

A friend of Pitt told Fox News Digital the people making those comparisons "are sort of sad."

Representatives for de Ramon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. A representative for Pitt had no comment.

The fans may be referencing Aniston's look from the 2020 Screen Actor's Guild Awards. The actress wore a simple ivory gown that hugged her curves.

"Wolfs" marks Clooney and Pitt’s first time on screen together in 16 years, since 2008’s "Burn After Reading."

The movie star duo play fixers hired to cover up crimes, reluctantly brought together when they are called to the same assignment.

Clooney recently disputed a report about his salary for his new film with his longtime friend.

The New York Times reported last week that the two had been paid over $35 million each to star in the film.

During a press conference for the film on Sunday at the Venice Film Festival, Clooney mentioned the report to the gathered press.

"[It was] an interesting article, and whatever her source was for our salary, it is millions and millions and millions of dollars less than what was reported. And I am only saying that because I think it’s bad for our industry if that’s what people think is the standard-bearer for salaries," Clooney said, per People. "I think that’s terrible, it’ll make it impossible to make films."

While at the "Wolfs" premiere, Clooney joked that there's "nothing good about" his friendship with Pitt, telling People magazine, "It's all a disaster." The actor added on a serious note, "It's fun to work with people you know really well."