Brad Pitt, Lykke Li just 'artsy friends' despite romance rumors: report

It seems that rumors of a romance between Brad Pitt and Lykke Li are just that — rumors.

In recent days, speculation had surfaced that the 58-year-old actor and 35-year-old singer had begun a relationship, but a source recently cleared the air, disclosing that the relationship between the two is purely platonic.

An insider told People magazine that the "Little Bit" singer is a member of "a large group of artsy friends that [Pitt] enjoys hanging out with."

Actress Alia Shawkat is another member of this group, said the source. Reps for Pitt and Li did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

"He likes having female friends too," they added, noting that the Oscar winner "still keeps in touch with Nicole [Poturalski]."

Pitt and Poturalski, a German model, were romantically linked back in the summer of 2020. However, by that fall, they had reportedly split.

In previous years, fans also wondered whether Pitt and Shawkat, now 32, were dating, but she denied the rumors.

Furthermore, the "Being the Ricardos" actress recently told the New Yorker that Pitt "had no awareness" that there were rumors surrounding them at the time.

"He doesn't read that s---," she explained.

Pitt has had a storied relationship history in Hollywood, having been connected to many famous names including Jennifer Aniston. The two were married from 2000-2005.

He also was married to Angelina Jolie from 2014 to 2019. The former couple remains locked in a custody battle over their children. In total, they share six: Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, Vivienne, 13, and Knox, 13.

Pitt also notably dated Juliette Lewis and Gwyneth Paltrow.

For her part, Li — born Li Lykke Timotej Zachrisson — hasn't been publicly linked to any superstars, but she welcomed a child in 2016, calling music producer Jeff Bhasker her "love and baby daddy" on Instagram just days after announcing the birth.