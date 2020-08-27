Brad Pitt and rumored girlfriend, German model Nicole Poturalski, spotted in France

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski were spotted boarding a private jet together, fueling rumors that the Hollywood star and German model are dating.

An eyewitness told ETOnline that Poturalski arrived from Berlin at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport, where she was seen waiting for the 56-year-old’s flight, which was coming in from the United States.

According to the outlet, the pair then headed off to Paris-Le Bourget Airport, where they boarded a private jet bound for the South of France. Pitt and Poturalski were photographed by paparazzi wearing masks and sunglasses upon boarding the aircraft.

“They were seen driving in a chauffeured vehicle that took them to the airport for their next flight,” the insider explained. “They took the one hour flight and were spotted arriving in the South of France.”

ANGELINA JOLIE WANTS A 'FAIR' DIVORCE TRIAL WITH FULL 'TRANSPARENCY AND IMPARTIALITY'

JENNIFER ANISTON AND BRAD PITT TO REUNITE FOR LIVE TABLE READ OF 'FAST TIMES AT RIDGEMONT HIGH': REPORTS

“They were very low-key and entered the plane quickly,” the eyewitness added.

A representative for the Oscar-winning actor did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Pitt is no stranger to the South of France. About 30 miles away from Le Castellet Airport is the Chateau Miraval, a property he owns with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie that is used to run their French wine business.

While it is unclear how long the two have been secretly seeing each other, the U.K.’s DailyMail is alleging their relationship may go as far back as November 2019, when they were photographed in the VIP box during Kanye West’s performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

ANGELINA JOLIE CONSIDERING MOVE TO LONDON SUBURB WITH CHILDREN AMID BRAD PITT DIVORCE BATTLE: REPORT

‘ALMOST FAMOUS’ DIRECTOR CAMERON CROWE REVEALS WHY BRAD PITT TURNED DOWN LEADING ROLE IN THE FILM 20 YEARS AGO

The outlet says Poturalski is 27. A Management, which represents the cover girl, doesn’t list her age. However, it is noted that Poturalski also goes by Nico Mary.

When asked by her agency what superpower she would like to possess, the statuesque fashion model replied: “Traveling in time so I can visit all those amazing and historic events myself including the future.”

Earlier this month, Poturalski announced on Instagram she landed the cover of Elle Germany’s September 2020 issue.

BRAD PITT, ANGELINA JOLIE ARE DOING 'A LOT OF FAMILY THERAPY' TO MEND THEIR CO-PARENTING RELATIONSHIP: REPORT

ALIA SHAWKAT ADDRESSES BRAD PITT ROMANCE RUMORS: 'WE'RE JUST FRIENDS'

“Could not be any prouder and more thankful for this amazing opportunity and Chance!” she gushed.

Poturalski, who has been mum about her love life, has given some clues on social media about a special someone in her life.

Back on March 28, Poturalski posted a photo of herself cozying up in a sweatsuit with the caption: “Saturdays these days for me is self reflection, reading books spending time with my better half.”

ANGELINA JOLIE EXPLAINS DIVORCE FROM BRAD PITT WAS FOR 'WELL-BEING' OF KIDS

BRAD PITT FIGHTS BACK TEARS DURING HGTV DEBUT ON 'CELEBRITY IOU'

Then on Feb. 26, Poturalski posted another photo of herself beaming in Los Angeles. She captioned that snap: “Missing my strolls with my Love.”

As for Pitt, he’s been dodging romance rumors since his split from Jolie, 45.

“I don’t know how many women they’ve said I’ve been dating the last two or three years,” Pitt told The New York Times in late 2019.

“And none of it it’s true,” he added.

VAL KILMER SAYS HE ‘COULDN’T WAIT’ TO KISS CO-STAR ANGELINA JOLIE AND ‘BUY HER A JET’

CHRIS HEMSWORTH RECALLS MEETING BRAD PITT: ‘HE WENT TO DO A HANDSHAKE AND I WENT FOR THE HUG’

Bitt and Jolie tied the knot in 2014 before splitting in 2016. The exes, who share six children, are still in the middle of divorce proceedings. Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 until 2005.