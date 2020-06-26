Alia Shawkat addresses Brad Pitt romance rumors: 'We're just friends'

Alia Shawkat finally addressed the rumors that she and Brad Pitt are in a romantic relationship.

The “Search Party” actress and the “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” actor first sparked romance rumors in November 2019 after they were spotted together at an art exhibition.

“We're not dating, we're just friends,” Shawkat, 31, told Vulture in a new interview published on Friday.

The actress and Pitt, 55, were also spotted together at Mike Birbiglia’s one-man show, a Thundercat concert, Kanye West's Nebuchadnezzar opera show, In-N-Out, and one of Shawkat’s gallery shows.

“I’ve gotten press, but not like that,” Shawkat continued. “Not so uncontrollable.”

The rumors about her and Pitt even had some of the “Arrested Development” star's friends asking about their relationship.

“I just felt overwhelmed. It’s that feeling of being naked in school, like, ‘Oh my God, everyone’s looking at me,'” Shawkat said.

The actors have also been hanging out during quarantine, Us Weekly previously reported.

“They’re hanging out plenty,” a source close to Pitt told the magazine last month. “They’re only about 10 minutes away from each other, so Alia will bike or walk to Brad’s place whenever they have time to chill. It’s all very organic and easy.”

The insider also explained the friendly nature of Shawkat and Pitt’s relationship.

“She’s been by his side at his art studio, helping him brainstorm projects to get involved in, and vice versa,” the source said at the time.