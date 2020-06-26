Expand / Collapse search
Alia Shawkat addresses Brad Pitt romance rumors: 'We're just friends'

The actors had been spotted on several outings since November 2019.

By Naledi Ushe | Fox News
Alia Shawkat finally addressed the rumors that she and Brad Pitt are in a romantic relationship.

The “Search Party” actress and the “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” actor first sparked romance rumors in November 2019 after they were spotted together at an art exhibition.

“We're not dating, we're just friends,” Shawkat, 31, told Vulture in a new interview published on Friday.

Alia Shawkat attends the MiuMiu photocall during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Volpi

The actress and Pitt, 55, were also spotted together at Mike Birbiglia’s one-man show, a Thundercat concert, Kanye West's Nebuchadnezzar opera show, In-N-Out, and one of Shawkat’s gallery shows.

“I’ve gotten press, but not like that,” Shawkat continued. “Not so uncontrollable.”

The rumors about her and Pitt even had some of the “Arrested Development” star's friends asking about their relationship.

Brad Pitt attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards 

“I just felt overwhelmed. It’s that feeling of being naked in school, like, ‘Oh my God, everyone’s looking at me,'” Shawkat said.

The actors have also been hanging out during quarantine, Us Weekly previously reported.

“They’re hanging out plenty,” a source close to Pitt told the magazine last month. “They’re only about 10 minutes away from each other, so Alia will bike or walk to Brad’s place whenever they have time to chill. It’s all very organic and easy.”

Pitt and Shawkat first sparked romance rumors in November 2019 after they were spotted together at an art exhibition.

The insider also explained the friendly nature of Shawkat and Pitt’s relationship.

“She’s been by his side at his art studio, helping him brainstorm projects to get involved in, and vice versa,” the source said at the time.