Angelina Jolie says she didn't make the decision to divorce Brad Pitt 'lightly': 'There's a lot I can't say'

Angelina Jolie revealed she didn't make the decision to divorce Brad Pitt, her estranged husband and father of her children, "lightly."

Jolie opened up about her marriage to Pitt in an interview published Saturday by The Guardian.

"I'm not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly," Jolie told the outlet. "It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children."

When asked by The Guardian what the last five years had taken from her the actress responded, "I mean, in some ways, it's been the last decade. There's a lot I can't say."

BRAD PITT FILED FOR REVIEW IN CUSTODY BATTLE WITH ANGELINA JOLIE FOLLOWING DISQUALIFICATION OF PRIVATE JUDGE

Jolie, 46, and Pitt, 57, were married for two years before the actress filed for divorce. They became single in 2019.

Since divorcing, Pitt and Jolie have been locked in a custody battle. The former couple shares six kids: Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Maddox is not included in the court battle due to his age.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jolie admitted she feared for the safety of her entire family while she was married to Pitt.

"Yes, for my family," she told The Guardian. "My whole family."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, the "Maleficent" star claimed she wants the family to move forward, despite feeling "broken" by her experiences.

"I want us to heal and be peaceful. We'll always be a family," Jolie said.