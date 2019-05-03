Affair with Juliette Lewis led to the end of rocker Brad Wilk's marriage says ex-wife

Rage Against the Machine drummer Bradley Wilk’s ex-wife has restarted divorce proceedings claiming that an affair with actress Juliette Lewis is to blame for the end of their marriage.

The 50-year-old drummer started dating Selene Vigil-Wilk in 2005. They share two children, 12-year-old son Luka Wilk and 10-year-old son Alexander Wilk. However, in new court documents, Selene is claiming that an alleged affair with “The Conners” actress caused an irreconcilable rift between them.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the pair called off a divorce in 2013 that stemmed from alleged infidelity by Wilk with a woman in Las Vegas. Divorce reportedly reared its head again in 2015. However, after going on a Christmas vacation, Selene claims things seemed good once more.

It wasn’t until early 2016 when he began touring with Lewis’ band that things took a turn.

“He left and they went on tour for several months with her and the band,” she alleges in the documents. “I later discovered that he was having an affair with her … In late 2016, Brad returned to Los Angeles and informed me that he wanted to set up a mediation. He said that he was moving in with Juliette Lewis.”

The duo reportedly set up a mediation in 2017 but it never took place. Selene claims that she realized in November of that year that she couldn’t continue with the marriage.

Wilk and Lewis have reportedly been dating since 2016.

Neither representatives for Wilk nor Lewis immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment.

