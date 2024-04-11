Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan list each other as witnesses to testify in upcoming divorce trial

After six years of deliberations, actors Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are headed to trial to finalize their divorce settlement – and they've listed each other to testify as witnesses in the upcoming hearing.

In court documents filed on April 9 and obtained by Fox News Digital, Dewan – who married Tatum in July 2009 before filing for divorce in 2018 – wants her ex to "testify regarding all issues related to the parties' marriage including business and financial activities." Dewan's list of witnesses also include Tatum's business manager, Eric Fulton, his accountant, Tracy Faryl Katz, and more.

JENNA DEWAN REVEALS WHY SHE AND EX CHANNING TATUM DECIDED TO DIVORCE

As for Tatum's witness list, the "Magic Mike" actor has called on Dewan and her fiancé, Steve Kazee, to testify "regarding his and Petitioner’s cohabitation, joint expenses and all related matters."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

According to the legal docs, the duo will face off in court on April 12 to discuss the division of property (including the "Magic Mike" intellectual property), reimbursement claims, support, breach of fiduciary duty, and attorneys' fees and costs.

"While this case has been pending for some time, it is Jenna’s contention that the cause of the delay is [Channing's] refusal to accept an equal division of the ‘Magic Mike' intellectual property. Once trial on that issue has concluded the remaining issues will be relatively straightforward in comparison," the documents state.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"By way of background, the parties have spent the better part of three years attempting to resolve the issues with the assistance of a retired judicial officer. In fact, they have attended multiple settlement conferences as well has engaged in settlement discussions."

On April 10, Tatum's attorneys refuted the claim in their response: "[Channing] has expended extensive efforts since separation towards the enhancement of the Magic Mike intellectual property and related entities, which Respondent contends give rise to his separate property interest therein," the documents state. "The Court will need to allocate the community interest and Respondent’s separate property interest in the intellectual property and related entities in consideration of Respondent’s post-separation efforts."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Tatum and Dewan first got together in 2006 after meeting on the set of the movie "Step Up." They share one daughter, Everly.

Dewan revealed why she and Tatum called off their marriage in her 2019 memoir, "Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day."

"I’d come to realize the dynamic I was in wasn’t serving me nor was it serving my daughter," the actor-dancer wrote, according to People . "First and foremost I had to accept the realization this isn’t working and had moved into hurting."

"Here’s the honest truth about my breakup: Yes, I carried a rose quartz in my bra and yes, I took herbal supplements to help me heal, but also my mom flew in to be by my side and I called my friends late at night to sob into their ears," she wrote in the book via Us Weekly . "You need to embrace it all and allow everything positive and productive to be part of the process. It is very important to surround yourself with people who lift you up, make you feel love and appreciated."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.