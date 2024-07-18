Angelina Jolie asks Brad Pitt to 'end the fighting' and drop heated winery legal battle

Angelina Jolie wants ex-husband Brad Pitt to "end the fighting" over the former couple's French winery.

Jolie's legal team is on the hunt for more evidence to prove Pitt wrong after he sued the actress in 2022. Pitt sued Jolie after the "Maleficent" star sold her stake in Miraval and requested the judge declare the sale "null and void."

Most recently, Jolie demanded Pitt hand over third-party communications relating to a 2016 plane incident. Jolie and Pitt allegedly had a physical altercation on the plane and the actress filed for divorce shortly after.

"Mr. Pitt has control of all the properties the couple shared as well as control of the business, but still he demands more, and is suing Angelina for $67 million plus punitive damages," Jolie's lawyer, Paul Murphy, told Fox News Digital in a statement. "In doing so, Pitt placed squarely at issue why he tried to punish and control Angelina by demanding a newly expanded NDA to cover his personal misconduct and abuse. Those actions are central to these proceedings."

"We are not at all surprised Mr. Pitt is afraid to turn over the documents demonstrating these facts," the lawyer continued. "While Angelina again asks Mr. Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong."

However, a source familiar with Pitt's response to Jolie's request told Fox News Digital the winery lawsuit is a "straightforward business dispute."

"This is a straightforward business dispute, but unfortunately, the other side has consistently introduced personal elements which have exposed the weaknesses in their case and complicated and lengthened the proceedings," the source said.

Pitt's response in opposition to Jolie's request for third-party communications relating to the 2016 plane incident focused on privacy concerns.

"Jolie cannot meet her burden to show that the relevance of the documents she seeks outweighs Pitt’s countervailing privacy interests – particularly given the publicity surrounding the parties and this case – or that the feasible alternatives that serve the same interests or protective measures that would diminish the loss of privacy are insufficient," a July 11 filing, obtained by Fox News Digital, read.

The actor's legal team claimed Pitt has suggested other "feasible alternatives" than publicly producing the evidence Jolie requested.

The former couple bought a controlling stake in Château Miraval in 2008 and spent time at the home throughout their relationship. Jolie attempted to sell her company, Nouvel, to Tenute Del Mondo, a subsidiary of the Stoli Group, in 2021, effectively transferring her 50% ownership interest in Miraval. Pitt has fought this sale, claiming the move breached a contract between the two.

Meanwhile, Jolie's company claimed Pitt has been the mastermind of a "vindictive campaign" to "loot" the profitable business since she first filed for divorce in 2016.

Nouvel accused Pitt of "hijacking" Château Miraval and "wasting" the company's assets on unnecessary renovation projects, including spending $1 million on swimming pool renovations, according to the court documents previously obtained by Fox News Digital.

