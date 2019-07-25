Bindi Irwin shares sweet details about the moment Chandler Powell proposed to her

Bindi Irwin shared some details about her surprise engagement to boyfriend of six years, Chandler Powell.

The conservationist and daughter of the late famed animal expert Steve Irwin announced the news on Twitter by posting two photos of herself with Powell. In one image, the couple is lovingly embracing each other. The second image shows curious fans a closer look at her shiny new engagement ring.

Kathryn Money, VP of Strategy and Merchandising for jewelry company Brilliant Earth told ET Online that the sparkly ring is an estimated 2-carat oval diamond set in a “delicate, diamond-adorned rose gold band.”

"The ring’s design, particularly the band that resembles a twisting vine, exudes a nature-inspired look -- the perfect nod to Bindi’s commitment to wildlife and conservation."

Powell popped the question at a surprising time, given that it was Bindi's 21st birthday. Shortly after the big proposal was announced, Irwin took to social media again to share some key details about the big moment. Namely, the fact that her brother, Robert, played a big role in capturing the event.

CROCODILE HUNTER’S DAUGHTER BINDI IRWIN DESCRIBES HEARTBREAK AFTER DAD’S PASSING: ‘IT’S LIKE LOSING A PART OF YOUR HEART’

“The most beautiful surprise. Chandler and Robert worked together to capture the moment I said ‘YES,’” she wrote on Instagram. “We were in the gardens of Australia Zoo and it was beyond perfect. I never even knew Robert was there photographing and I’ll always be grateful to have these special memories of the most amazing day of my life.”

The post came along with a series of photos allegedly taken by her brother while hiding in the bushes of the zoo.

Robert shared a post of his own showing himself with the couple shortly after the big moment.

“I am beyond happy for you two. You are true soulmates and have always been so completely perfect for each other. Love you both and congratulations,” he wrote.

Powell also took to Instagram as well to reveal that he chose a very special part of the zoo to make his proposal.

BINDI IRWIN: MY PURPOSE IN THIS WORLD IS TO INSPIRE OTHERS

“She said YES! ❤️💍 Almost 6 years ago we met at Australia Zoo. I immediately fell head over heels for her kind and thoughtful heart that radiates so much light. Proposing in her very favorite place in the zoo, surrounded by animals, seemed like the perfect way to embark on this incredible new chapter in our lives. Bee, I love you more than anything in this world and I always will. Happy Birthday,” he wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Irwin and Powell, 22, started dating in 2013 when he was in Australia for a professional wakeboarding competition, People notes. He visited the Australia Zoo, where the Irwin family lives and works. Since then, Powell has grown to share her affinity for animals. She previously told the outlet that she's thrilled to find someone who shares her late father's love of "wildlife and conservation," noting "he has this strength. Which is necessary when you're jumping on crocs."