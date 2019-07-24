A look back at Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's relationship

Bindi Irwin, the daughter of late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, and her partner, professional wakeboarder Chandler Powell, have spent six years as a loving couple, often sharing stories about their relationship on social media.

This week, the pair announced their engagement, along with several romantic photos, with one involving Irwin, 21, showing off her new ring.

"Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you & every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure & true happiness," Irwin tweeted on Wednesday. "Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose & unconditional love."

In celebration of their happy news, we took a look back at the couple's relationship over the years.

AN EMOTIONAL FAREWELL

In 2016, the couple had to briefly separate, as the U.S.-based Powell had to fly back to his home country, while Irwin remained in her native Australia.

Following their goodbyes at the airport, Irwin took to Instagram, expressing her deep sadness at parting with her lover.

"Dropping you off at the airport and waving goodbye, it never gets easier," Irwin wrote, alongside an image of her resting her head on Powell's shoulder. "Thank you for the most wonderful adventures these last few months.

"I've known you since you were 16 and every day, from the very first day I met you, you've been my sunshine."

Powell also expressed how hard it was to leave Irwin in Australia, expressing similar feelings about leaving his then-girlfriend behind.

"It seems like just yesterday I arrived in Australia for your birthday. Each goodbye gets more and more difficult," he posted, along with a photo taken by Irwin's brother Robert. "I always carry even the smallest of moments, like these sunset walks through the zoo, with me no matter where I go.

"Counting down the days until I'm back with you again creating more incredible, unforgettable memories. Thank you for making me so happy each and every day."

Powell moved to Australia the following year, in order to be closer to Irwin.

A CUP OF LOVE

Earlier this week, Irwin shared a photo to Instagram, involving a trip with Powell to a local coffee shop, in which she ordered a charcoal latte that went unfinished. Luckily, Powell came to the rescue.

"A while back I ordered a charcoal latte and @chandlerpowell quietly knew I wouldn’t like it at all," Irwin wrote. "I took this picture, tasted my grey drink and said, ‘Babe, this isn’t great.’ Without a word Chandler gave me his cup of tea that he had ordered knowing I’d dislike mine.

"He then drank my fancy, slightly weird beverage telling me that he was glad I tried something new. That right there is love."

MEERKAT MAYHEM

Irwin often spends time at the Australia Zoo, owned by her mother, Terry Irwin, and she usually brings Powell, 22, along for the ride.

The couple has shared moments where they interacted with the many animals at the zoo, including a recent instance where they played with a group of playful meerkats.

Back in May, Irwin shared a video of a laughing Powell as one meerkat snuggled into his arms.

Irwin later went on to share a series of images of her and Powell posing with the adorable animals, with some showing the small mammals crawling on top of her hair.

"THE ONE"

In an April 2018 interview with People magazine, Irwin discussed her relationship with Powell and how he fit in with the rest of the Irwin clan. She confessed that her then-boyfriend felt right at home with the rest of her family, and was eager to don their signature khaki look.

"[Chandler's] done so well, I think he’s passed the Irwin family khaki test," she told the magazine. "We’ve had him jumping on crocodiles and feeding alligators."

She also explained how she knew Powell was "the one," and discussed the guiding force he possesses within her life.

“I think I have found my one, and I’m so lucky. He is always encouraging me to follow my dreams, reminding me to stand up for what I believe in,” Bindi revealed. "I’m truly proud of Chandler because he is always unbelievably kind and optimistic. He is there [for me] no matter what."

Later that year, Powell spoke to People in a follow-up interview about the experiences he's had spending time with the Irwins, and opened up about his first encounter with Bindi during a visit to the Australia Zoo.

"Growing up, I'd seen Steve and Terri's documentaries, so I loved the zoo and love everything they did, so I really wanted to see the Australia Zoo," Powell recalled. "It just so happened that Bindi was giving tours that day."

Powell added the two "hit it off" almost immediately, saying, "I’m like, ‘Wow she is amazing.' [...] We haven’t looked back since."

SMELLING THE ROSES

In honor of Irwin's 21st birthday last year, she received a very colorful surprise from Powell, who greeted her with a large bouquet of flowers.

She posted the moment to Instagram, along with a photo depicting Powell in his Australia Zoo uniform, and a loving Irwin staring into his eyes while holding the birthday gift.

"My love decided to surprise me early with this stunning bouquet. Every day is special with you, @chandlerpowell," she captioned the image. "I love you so much."

A LOVE BEYOND WORDS

On social media, Irwin frequently shares photos of herself alongside Powell, and if she isn't captioning them with personal messages of adoration, she looks to literary quotes to do them justice.

One example was when Irwin shared an image of the pair smiling together in a forest, accompanied by a quote from the late Scottish-American author and environmentalist John Muir.

Another post included a memorable quote from A. A. Milne's original "Winnie-the-Pooh" book, which captioned a picture of the couple with the rest of Irwin's family.

A third image depicted Irwin and Powell embracing alongside a body of water, with a quote from John Lennon about peace and love.