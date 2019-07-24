Bindi Irwin announces her surprise engagement to boyfriend of 6 years Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin announced her surprise engagement to Chandler Powell on social media Wednesday.

The conservationist, and daughter of the late famed animal expert Steve Irwin announced the news on Twitter by posting two photos of herself with her longtime boyfriend. In one image, the couple is lovingly embracing each other. The second image shows curious fans a closer look at her shiny new engagement ring.

“On my birthday I said ‘yes’ & ‘forever’ to the love of my life,” Irwin, who turned 21 on Wednesday, captioned the images. “Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you & every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure & true happiness.”

Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose & unconditional love,” she concluded

