Billy Ray Cyrus, Dolph Lundgren and Naomi Watts top list of celebrity weddings of 2023

Billy Ray Cyrus, Dolph Lundgren and Naomi Watts topped the list of stars who tied the knot this year.

Wedding bells were also ringing for a number of other big-name couples. Here's a look back at celebrities who said "I do" in 2023.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose announced they wed during an "ethereal" ceremony in October.

The 62-year-old singer and the 34-year-old Australian musician shared photos from their nuptials in a joint Instagram post.

"10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony," they wrote in the caption.

"It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined."

"For both of us to hear the preacher say, ‘Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus … I now pronounce you husband and wife’ that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love!"

In the pair's wedding photos, Cyrus was pictured kissing Firerose on the cheek as she held a bouquet of orange and green flowers. Firerose wore a Laura Rudovic wedding gown while Cyrus was clad in a Versace tuxedo.

The country star and Firerose announced their engagement in November 2022. At the time, Cyrus revealed to People magazine he first met Firerose 13 years ago on the set of his hit Disney Channel series "Hannah Montana" when she auditioned for a part.

Although Firerose did not get the role, Cyrus said he immediately recognized her "star" quality and introduced her to a handful of producers in the industry. The "Achy Breaky Heart" hitmaker said he and Firerose became friends.

BILLY RAY, TISH CYRUS BREAK SILENCE ON DIVORCE: 'WE WILL ALWAYS BE FAMILY'

The duo's friendship blossomed into romance after Cyrus and his ex-wife Tish filed for divorce for the third time. They broke the divorce news in April 2022, after 28 years of marriage.

Cyrus and Firerose moved in together shortly afterward, and the Kentucky native proposed to the "New Day" singer in August.

"Billy looked at me and said, 'Do you, do you wanna marry me?' And I was just like, 'Of course I do. I love you,'" Firerose recalled. "He said, ‘I love you. I wanna make this official. I wanna be with you forever.'"

Meanwhile, Tish also remarried this year. The manager wed "Prison Break" star Dominic Purcell in August.

The pair tied the knot during a ceremony at the Malibu home of Miley Cyrus, the daughter of Cyrus and Tish.

Tish is the mother of two children from a previous relationship, Brandi, 36, and Trace, 34. Cyrus adopted Brandi and Trace after he married Tish in 1993, and the two share Miley, 30, Braison 29, and Noah, 23. Cyrus also shares son Christopher, 31, with his ex-girlfriend Kristen Luckey.

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup surprised fans when they secretly married after six years together over the summer.

The 55-year-old actress revealed she had married the actor, also 55, in a post she shared to Instagram June 10. The couple were pictured wearing formal attire and smiling while standing on the steps of a courthouse in New York City.

"Hitched!" Watts wrote in the caption, adding emojis of a white dove, a red heart and a knot.

In the photo, the "Mulholland Drive" star wore a white lace Oscar de la Renta wedding gown and held a bouquet of white flowers. Crudup sported a navy blue suit jacket with matching slacks and a white dress shirt.

"Their relationship is a love story. They have the most amazing chemistry," a source close to the couple told People magazine after their nuptials. "It’s also a very fun relationship. He makes Naomi laugh like no one else."

Watts and Crudup began dating after they co-starred as a married couple in the 2017 Netflix drama series "Gypsy." However, the two have mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight and first made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2022.

NAOMI WATTS' MOTHER'S DAY POST WITH DUCT TAPE GAGS ON KIDS DIVIDES SOCIAL MEDIA

The pair sparked engagement rumors when Watts wore a diamond ring on her wedding finger during an April appearance on "Today." However, the U.K. native avoided the topic when questioned about her new jewelry by hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

Watts was previously in a relationship with Liev Schreiber, 56, for 11 years. They share two children, Sasha, 16, and Kai, 15. Crudup and his ex Mary Louise Parker are parents to William Atticus, 19.

Dolph Lundgren and Emma Krokdal

Dolph Lundgren and Emma Krokdal tied the knot in Mykonos, Greece, July 13.

The 65-year-old Swedish actor and the 27-year-old Norwegian personal trainer married during an intimate ceremony at their villa July 13.

"We chose to celebrate our love by getting married at our villa in Mykonos — with family and a few close friends," the pair wrote in a statement. "With both Covid and a long road of challenging medical treatments, we’ve had to push our marriage plans many times.

"Now we felt it was finally the right time to celebrate love, life and happiness. In the land of the Gods."

The "Rocky" star was previously married to interior designer Anette Qviberg from 1994 to 2011. The former couple share daughters Ida, 27, and Greta, 21.

In June 2020, Lundgren announced he had proposed to Krokdal in a post on Instagram. The duo were pictured celebrating with champagne on a balcony with Krokdal holding up her hand to show off a diamond engagement ring.

"Something very special happened here in Sweden," "The Expendables" actor wrote in the caption.

DOLPH LUNDGREN, SYLVESTER STALLONE NEARLY CAME TO BLOWS ON SET OF 'THE EXPENDABLES'

The "Creed II" star previously spoke out about the age difference between him and Krokdal, who he first met at an Equinox gym in West Hollywood.

He pointed out that the personal trainer, who is 40 years younger, "is very mature for her age," during an appearance on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger" in May.

Although he noted that the age difference is "severe," he added that he has "been with people that are twice her age [who are] less mature than she is."

"I feel like Emma is very mature for her age, for sure. She's had an interesting life. She came over here from a small town in Norway," he said. "She was married here, and she went through a difficult divorce and went through a lot of stuff that most young people her age don't have to deal with.

"So, she's quite mature, and, at the same time, I think I'm quite youthful."

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola said "I do" June 24 after two years of dating.

The 52-year-old actor and the 35-year-old actress tied the knot at the Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California.

In February, the "Top Gun: Maverick" star became engaged to the actress, who he met in 2015 when she played spa receptionist Clementine in the series finale of "Mad Men."

The pair began dating in 2020 and appeared together in the 2022 crime comedy "Confess, Fletch." They made their red carpet debut as a couple at an Oscars after-party in March 2022.

During a November appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Hamm shared details about the couple's wedding day.

"It was very exciting," Hamm said. "We did it this summer in beautiful Big Sur. It was a perfect day. It was very sparsely attended, by our decision. It was small. And man, it was great."

The Emmy winner also joked about getting married for the first time at the age of 52. "It only took me half a century, but I figured I might as well get it right, so there you go."

The pair's wedding venue was also the filming location for the series finale of "Mad Men." Hamm described marrying Osceola at the place where they first met as a "full-circle moment."

"It came all the way around," he said.

Hamm was previously in a long-term relationship with screenwriter and actress Jennifer Westfeldt, 53. They split after 18 years together in 2015.

In September 2022, Hamm opened up about his romance with Osceola in an interview on "The Howard Stern Show."

After the radio personality suggested Hamm was "in love," the actor responded, "I very much so am."

Hamm explained that he was now in a place where marriage and children are a "possibility."

"It's only been in the last couple of years, me kind of sitting down and really thinking about all that stuff, that's made the relationship that I'm in now even more meaningful and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness," he said.



"It sounds hokey and whatever, but it's real, and it's — for want of a better word — it's what I'm working for."

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long tied the knot during a secret, impromptu ceremony in May.

The 40-year-old actress and the 45-year-old actor wed at the Rockaway Hotel in the Manhattan borough of Queens. According to Page Six, the couple attended an event at the hotel for Bosworth's brand collaborator Roxy and decided to marry there the following day.

That month, Long revealed the two had wed during an episode of his "Life Is Short" podcast. He referred to Bosworth as his "now-wife" while recalling filming his 2022 horror movie "Barbarian" in Bulgaria.

"I was there while I was like really falling in love with my now-wife, and so she came to visit and I had never been comfortable with … set visits," the "He's Just Not That Into You" star said.

"I liked separating the relationship and the — I don't know. But I loved having her there, and we just had the most magical time."

In 2021, Long and Bosworth were first linked after they filmed an unnamed project together in Arkansas. The pair confirmed their relationship in May 2022 and announced that they were engaged in April 2023.

KATE BOSWORTH AND HUSBAND MICHAEL POLISH ANNOUNCE SEPARATION AFTER NEARLY 8 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

Bosworth was previously married to director Michael Polish. The two tied the knot in August 2013 but separated in August 2021 and their divorce was finalized in March.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista quietly married during two wedding ceremonies in September.

In October, the 42-year-old actor revealed that he and the 26-year-old actress had tied the knot after two years of dating.

"I got married," the Marvel star said at New York Comic Con via Entertainment Weekly. "It was really, really great.

"We kinda had two ceremonies," Evans explained. "We had one on the East Coast, and we did one in Portugal — my wife's Portuguese. They were wonderful and beautiful.

"Planning a wedding, it’s a lot," Evans continued. "For those of you who are married, you know, it takes a lot out of you, but now that we’re through that, we have just kind of been enjoying life and gearing up for autumn, my favorite season. It’s like the best time of year right now. ... Now we’re just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting."

Evans and the "Warrior Nun" actress first sparked romance rumors in January 2022 and went Instagram official a year later. However, the couple has since maintained a low-profile and never confirmed their engagement.

In November 2022, Evans told People magazine that he was ready to settle down and start a family of his own.

"That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family," he said. "When you read about most of the best artists — whether it's actors, painters, writers — most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.

"So, it's also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important.

"I love the idea of tradition and ceremony," he added. "I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that — I can't think of anything better."

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert became husband and wife after 7 years together in August.

Hough, 38, and Erbert, 28, married in front of 106 guests during a ceremony in Monterey, California, they confirmed to People magazine.

"We're in a redwood forest, but we got married right in front of this mother tree that's surrounded by all these smaller trees," Erbert said.

"They drop all the seeds, and it plants kind of like an army of children to protect the mother. The symbolism of it was beautiful. We're here, planting our seeds to grow our family."

The pair, both professional dancers, began dating in 2015 after meeting on "Dancing with the Stars."

In June, Hough spoke with Fox News Digital about his recent engagement to Erbert, admitting he was "hounded for years" before getting down on one knee.

"I've been hounded for years, not by my fiancée, but by fans and people around saying, ‘When are you going to do this? Come on, man, step up.’ So, it's official, and I'm so happy," he shared.

The three-time Emmy Award winner planned a proposal that surprised Erbert, which he claimed was an "impossible" feat.

DEREK HOUGH’S WIFE NEEDS SKULL IMPLANT SURGERY AFTER HOSPITALIZED FOR ‘LIFE-THREATENING’ EMERGENCY

"The whole day we were on this, like, helicopter trip with my buddy, and I knew I had to get her out of the house for eight hours," Hough said. "We went to one of our special places, which was Yosemite, which is a special place for Hailey and I, and we were flying over it, which is very unique."

He said the couple hugged and cried for 20 minutes before saying a word to each other.

After their nuptials, Hough and Erbert embarked on their mutli-city "Symphony of Dance" tour in November.

Erbert has battled serious health struggles over the past month. The "So You Think You Can Dance" alum underwent emergency brain surgery after becoming "disoriented" following a show Dec. 6 in Washington, D.C.

In an Instagram post, Hough explained that Erbert was rushed to a hospital, where she underwent an emergency craniectomy. On Wednesday, Hough shared that his spouse was undergoing surgery to replace a "large portion of her skull" that had been removed during the craniectomy.

On Thursday, Hough provided a positive update on his wife's condition. He took to Instagram to share that her surgery had been successful and to thank fans for their prayers and support.

"This surgery marks a significant milestone in my wife’s recovery journey, and your support has played a crucial role in getting us here," he wrote. "We are filled with hope and optimism for the future, knowing she is on the path to a full recovery, surrounded by such a loving community."



Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearhart

Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearhart married during an intimate ceremony in September.

The 38-year-old television personality and the interior designer tied the knot at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, in front of about 25 guests, including Osbourne's parents, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.

"It's been great, yeah," Osbourne told Entertainment Tonight in September. "We had an awesome wedding. We spent a few days in Santa Barbara afterwards. It was great."

"It was an awesome, perfect, great weekend," he added. "Couldn't have asked for anything better.

"We planned to always have a small wedding, then the plans changed a few times. It all came together very quickly, and it was just really nice. It was maybe like 25 guests, and it was perfect."

Osbourne told the outlet his parents were included in the small circle who were aware of the pair's plans.

"My mom had a hand in helping us put it all together," the "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" star explained.

OZZY OSBOURNE'S SON JACK REVEALS WHAT ROCKER REFUSES TO DO AS A GRANDPARENT: ‘HELL NO’

"She loves a good event planning," Osbourne added of Sharon. "And, really, even at 25 people, it was larger than we had even thought it was going to be."

Osbourne and Gearhart began dating in 2019 and announced their engagement in 2021. The couple welcomed their daughter Maple Artemis in July 2022.

"The Osbournes" alum also shares daughters Pearl, 11, Andy Rose, 7, and Minnie Theodora, 5, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly, to whom he was married from 2012 to 2019.

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff

Margeret Qualley and Jack Antonoff exchanged vows during a star-studded wedding in August.

The 29-year-old actress and the 39-year-old married in Long Beach Island, New Jersey, in a ceremony attended by celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz and Cara Delevingne.

Per Page Six, Swift gave a toast to the newlyweds that was reportedly a loving roast, particularly of her frequent collaborator Antonoff.

Antonoff and Swift met in 2012, and he produced three songs on her Grammy-winning album "1989." He went on to contribute to her next five albums, including "Reputation," "Lover," "Folklore," "Evermore" and "Midnights."

According to Page Six, Del Rey serenaded the couple for their first dance, and sang a song titled "Margaret," reportedly written about Qualley.

The couple began dating after meeting in the summer of 2021 and made their relationship public at the AFI Awards Luncheon in March 2022. The "Maids" star and the hitmaker revealed that they were engaged last year.

Qualley had posted on her since-deleted Instagram page about the engagement, per People. In the post, the couple was seen sharing a kiss, with the two-time Emmy nominee writing in the caption, "Oh I love him!"

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash and Tracy Wright contributed to this report.