Derek Hough's wife undergoing surgery to replace 'large portion' of skull: 'Keep her in your prayers'

Derek Hough is doing his best to remain in good spirits as his partner goes under the knife.

His wife, "Dancing with the Stars" pro Hayley Erbert, is scheduled to receive skull implant surgery after she was hospitalized and required emergency brain surgery earlier this month.

"She is going in for surgery this morning to replace a large portion of her skull that was removed during her Craniectomy," Hough shared on his Instagram Story today.

DEREK HOUGH’S WIFE NEEDS SKULL IMPLANT SURGERY AFTER HOSPITALIZED FOR ‘LIFE-THREATENING’ EMERGENCY

The "Dancing with the Stars" judge and alum started his health update on his wife by saying he strongly believes "all the prayers that have been sent with the intention and love of Hayley’s recovery has helped so much."

Hough continued to ask fans to keep Erbert in their prayers as the "collective energy" has helped her through the medical journey.

DEREK HOUGH'S WIFE ON 'LONG ROAD OF RECOVERY' FOLLOWING EMERGENCY BRAIN SURGERY

Last week, Hough revealed his wife would require skull implant surgery as part of her treatment.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"It will restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury," he explained on social media.

Hough admitted how difficult it’s been for the couple, as Erbert suffers from her severe health condition.

DEREK HOUGH'S WIFE UNDERGOES EMERGENCY BRAIN SURGERY AFTER CRANIAL HEMATOMA DIAGNOSIS

His health update was accompanied by a video of the couple walking arm in arm toward the Washington Monument, as Erbert wore a helmet following her surgery.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

On Dec. 7, Hough revealed that Erbert became "disoriented" after performing and needed to be hospitalized. She was then diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

According to the Mayo Clinic, "An intracranial hematoma is a collection of blood within the skull. It's usually caused by a blood vessel that bursts in the brain."

Hough previously praised his wife for her strength and resilience only days after requiring emergency brain surgery.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Hayley has always inspired me with her will, her strength, and her resilience and no more so than in the last 48 hrs," Hough wrote in part on Instagram. "She is now on the long road of recovery. Words cannot express how grateful and thankful we are for the support and love that you have given us."