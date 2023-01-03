Naomi Watts shows off lean bikini body, gets cozy with boyfriend Billy Crudup

"The Watcher" star Naomi Watts sizzled on vacation with her family and boyfriend Billy Crudup in St. Barts to ring in the New Year.

The actress, 54, showcased her toned legs and slim frame as she exited the water in a red triangle bikini top and black high-waisted bottoms.

She also donned brown Ray-Ban sunglasses.

NAOMI WATTS WAS TOLD HER ACTING CAREER WOULD END ONCE SHE 'BECAME UNF---ABLE' AT 40: 'THAT MADE ME SO MAD'

Another photo showed a more covered-up Watts, laughing while clutching on to Crudup's back.

"The Morning Show" actor, also 54, wore black swim trunks and appeared amused by Watts' fun and games.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The couple have been dating since 2017 and have no children together.

Watts has two sons, Kai and Sascha with previous partner Liev Schreiber, who she split with in 2016 after 11 years together.

Crudup shares a son William with actress Mary Louise Parker.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Watts, whose wildly successful Netflix show "The Watcher" took over the streaming service in 2022, shared with Entertainment Weekly in October that she was told her career would stall when she reached a certain age.

"I was told, 'You better get a lot done because it's all over at 40 when you become unf---able.' And I'm like, 'What? What does that mean exactly?' Then you think about it, and you go, 'Oh, right. When you are no longer reproductive, when those organs are no longer functioning, you are not sexy, so, therefore, you are not hirable.' That just made me so mad."