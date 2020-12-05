Noah Cyrus apologizes after using 'racist' term to defend Harry Styles: 'I am mortified'

Noah Cyrus issued an apology after being called out for using a racist term on social media while defending Harry Styles for wearing a dress in a magazine photoshoot.

According to E! and Billboard, the younger sister of Miley Cyrus used a derogatory word for Black people's hair. When she was made aware of the term's history, Cyrus retracted the comment.

"I am mortified that I used a term without knowing the context and history, but I know now and I am horrified and truly sorry," the musical artist wrote Thursday on her Instagram Stories. "I will never use it again. thank you for educating me. I in no way meant to offend anyone. I am so so sorry."

Styles caused an intense debate online when he appeared on the cover of American Vogue magazine in a lace Gucci ball gown.

Many people commented that his photo shoot wasn't "manly" and criticized how he was wearing traditionally women's clothing.

The former One Direction band member responded to the backlash in an interview with Variety

“To not wear [something] because it’s females’ clothing, you shut out a whole world of great clothes,” he explained. “And I think what’s exciting about right now is you can wear what you like. It doesn’t have to be X or Y. Those lines are becoming more and more blurred.”

The Brit became the first man to cover American Vogue solo with the December issue.