Jon Hamm and girlfriend Anna Osceola get handsy during vacation

Jon Hamm and girlfriend Anna Osceola were spotted sharing some PDA while on vacation in Italy Tuesday.

Hamm, 50, showed off his body in red swim trunks while Osceola, 33, donned a green printed bandeau top with mismatched bikini bottom.

The two spent time swimming near Arco dell'Elefante in Pantelleria. Hamm and Osceola shared a ton of PDA. Cameras caught the couple sharing kisses and wrapping their arms around each other while they swam.

At one point, the two were seen diving into the water.

Pantelleria is an island in the Strait of Sicily in the Mediterranean Sea, some 62 miles southwest of Sicily.

Hamm and Osceola were first linked back in early 2020. The two sparked romance rumors as they were spotted together amid the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Before his relationship with Osceola, Hamm was rumored to be linked to "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus in 2017. However, a representative for Hamm told Page Six that the two "have not dated [and] are not friends, they are acquaintances."

Hamm previously dated Jennifer Westerfedlt from 1997 until 2015.

"With great sadness, we have decided to separate, after 18 years of love and shared history. We will continue to be supportive of each other in every way possible moving forward," Hamm and Westfeldt, 50, said in a statement in September 2015, according to USWeekly.