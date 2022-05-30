Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff are engaged: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley are reportedly set to be married.

According to People Magazine, the couple is engaged. Qualley was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her finger at the Cannes Film Festival last week.

Qualley and Antonoff were spending time in France as the actress filmed her latest movie "Stars at Noon."

Qualley stars alongside Joe Alwyn and Robert Pattison in the newly released romance thriller.

SHIA LABEOUF, MARGARET QUALLEY'S CHEMISTRY IN NSFW MUSIC VIDEO ROCKS FANS

Representatives for the couple did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The pair first sparked dating rumors last summer and were spotted getting romantic in New York City in August. Antonoff and Qualley made their relationship public earlier this year at the AFI Awards Luncheon in March.

The "Maid" actress took to Instagram in March to share an image with Antonoff and captioned the post "Date night."

In January 2021, Qualley made headlines after she split from Shia LaBeouf.

The split came as LaBeouf, 34, faced fallout from a lawsuit filed against him by his ex, FKA Twigs, in which she accuses the "Transformers" star of allegedly abusing her during their relationship.

LaBeouf and Qualley met while filming a "not safe for work," or NSFW music video for the Rainsford song "Love Me Like You Hate Me," according to People.

Other than LaBeouf, Qualley has been romantically linked to Pete Davidson and Nat Wolff and Antonoff has been in relationships with Lena Dunham and Carlotta Kohl.

In April, Qualley supported Antonoff at the 2022 Grammy Awards where he was nominated for album of the year for his work on Taylor Swift’s "Evermore." Before the award ceremony, he was announced as producer of the year, non-classical, for his work on Taylor Swift’s "Gold Rush," Lana Del Rey’s "Chemtrails over the Country Club," Lorde’s "Solar Power" and more.

