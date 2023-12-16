Derek Hough’s wife needs skull implant surgery after hospitalized for ‘life-threatening’ emergency

Derek Hough is providing a health update on his wife Hayley Erbert after she was hospitalized and required emergency brain surgery.

"Hayley is doing well," Hough began his social media post. "Her recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle."



Last week, Erbert, a "Dancing with the Stars" professional dancer, became "disoriented" after performing and needed to be hospitalized. She was then diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy.

"She still has a ways to go with another surgery, hopefully in a few weeks, to insert a skull implant to replace the piece that was removed during the craniectomy. It will restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury."

Hough admitted how difficult it’s been for the couple, as Erbert suffers from her severe health condition, but remains in good spirits.

"The past week has been a challenging journey for us due to a life-threatening event that suddenly came into our lives. It was a time filled with uncertainty and fear, going from living our dreams onstage, to a nightmare in an instant," Hough added.

"But today, we are filled with hope and relief as we share with you an update."

He continued to thank the medical staff, loved ones and fans for their "unwavering support."

"While this isn’t the holiday season either of us envisioned, it’s one that we’re incredibly grateful to have," Hough wrote.

His health update was accompanied by a video of the couple walking arm in arm towards the Washington Monument, as Erbert wore a helmet following her surgery.

According to the Mayo Clinic, "An intracranial hematoma is a collection of blood within the skull. It's usually caused by a blood vessel that bursts in the brain."

Hough's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The "Dancing with the Stars" judge previously praised his wife for her strength and resilience only days after requiring emergency brain surgery.

"Hayley has always inspired me with her will, her strength, and her resilience and no more so than in the last 48 hrs," Hough wrote in part on Instagram. "She is now on the long road of recovery. Words cannot express how grateful and thankful we are for the support and love that you have given us."