Billy Ray, Tish Cyrus break silence on divorce: ‘We will always be family’

Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus have broken their silence regarding their divorce.

The couple shared a joint statement with People magazine, which reads, "It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," the outlet reported.

"We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."

"We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important," the statement reads. "With Love and Hope… Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus."

Tish filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences," on April 6 in Williamson County, Tennessee, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The filing also indicates that Tish and Billy Ray have lived separately since February 2020. It appears the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement and Tish is asking the court to make an "equitable division and distribution" of the marital assets.

Representatives for the couple had no comment when reached by Fox News Digital.

Tish and Billy Ray tied the knot in 1993. The couple shares five adult children together – Miley, 29, Noah, 22, Brandi, 34, Trace, 33, and Braison, 27.

This isn't the first time the couple has initiated divorce proceedings.

Billy Ray first filed for divorce in 2010, but ended up withdrawing his petition months later.

"I've dropped the divorce. I want to put my family back together," the country music star told "The View" at the time. "Things are the best they've ever been."

Tish filed for divorce in 2013, telling People magazine: "This is a personal matter and we are working to find a resolution that is in the best interest of our family. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

However, the two managed to work things out in couple's therapy.

"We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together," they said in a statement in July 2013.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.