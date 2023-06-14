Jon Hamm names his manhood and reveals 'kinks' in the bedroom

Jon Hamm revealed intimate details about his sex life during a recent TV appearance.

The 52-year-old actor got candid about his bedroom preferences while participating in the "Pillow Talk" segment during Tuesday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

After the "Mad Men" star was asked whether he or a partner had ever nicknamed his manhood, Hamm responded, "Not that I know of."

Cohen, 55, told the Golden Globe winner that his manhood had sometimes been referred to as the "Hammaconda."

"If I had to give it a nickname, I'd call it Marvin Douglas," Hamm said with a laugh.

Hamm was also questioned about his "most interesting kink" in the bedroom.

"Like, are you into feet? Handcuffs, food? Are you chatty?" Cohen asked.

"I like to think I communicate," the Missouri native replied with a smile. "Yeah, all of it. I like feet, handcuffs and food. I mean, why not?"

To Cohen's surprise, Hamm revealed that he prefers to be the "little spoon" while cuddling with a lover.

The talk show host concluded the segment by asking Hamm, "When was the last time you sent a d--- pic?"

"The 12th of never," Hamm replied. "The Internet does that for me."

In February, the "Top Gun: Maverick" star became engaged to his girlfriend of more than two years, Anna Osceola. Hamm reportedly met the 35-year-old actress in 2015 when she played spa receptionist Clementine in the series finale of "Mad Men."

The pair began dating in 2020 and appeared together in the 2022 crime comedy "Confess, Fletch." They made their red carpet debut as a couple at an Oscars after-party in March 2022.

Hamm was previously in a long-term relationship with screenwriter and actress Jennifer Westfeldt, 53. The former couple split after 18 years together in 2015.

Last September, Hamm opened up about his romance with Osceola in an interview on "The Howard Stern Show."

"I'm in a relationship right now and... it's comfortable, it's a feeling of taking care of someone else and being taken care of," the actor said.

When the radio personality suggested that the Emmy Award winner is "in love," Hamm responded with "I very much so am."

Hamm explained that he was now in a place where marriage and children are a "possibility."

"It's only been in the last couple of years, me kind of sitting down and really thinking about all that stuff, that's made the relationship that I'm in now even more meaningful and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness..." he said.



"It sounds hokey and whatever, but it's real and it's — for want of a better word — it's what I'm working for."

Hamm revealed that the couple's wedding date is fast approaching in an interview with The Associated Press Tuesday.

"I'm getting married in a couple of weeks," he said. "So I've got that on my radar."

