Kate Bosworth and husband Michael Polish announce separation after nearly 8 years of marriage

Kate Bosworth and her husband Michael Polish are ending their marriage.

The actress, who is 38, announced on her Instagram on Thursday that she and Polish, a film director, are splitting after a total of 10 years together and eight years of marriage.

Bosworth shared an intimate black-and-white photo of the pair laughing and gazing into each other's eyes along with a joint statement.

"The beginning is often the best part of love. Fireworks, magnets, rebellion — the attraction. The onset signals a wide open expanse of possibility. Split a burger with someone when you are falling in love, and you can die happily knowing this is your last meal. Buy a bottle of whiskey and share shots, pour me a waterfall. Play that perfect song on the jukebox and dance with someone you have known your whole life, though you met minutes ago," their statement begins.

The two go on to share that while most couples "fear an ending," they have chosen to choose love instead.

"Perhaps this will sound strange to some, romantic to others. To us: this is truth," she wrote.

"Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate. Together, over the last ten years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time. We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day. Our eyes look more deeply into one another, with more courage now. In the process of letting go, we have come to acknowledge that our love will never end. The connection does not simply disappear. The love deepens, the heart expands," the post continues.

Bosworth went on to share that her and Polish will continue to work together and share memories.

"We laugh as we plan for our next movie together and are excited to share our latest collaboration. We believe the most epic love stories are those which transcend expectation. Our greatest honor has been to experience love like this, and to continue to marvel at the beauty of love’s evolution. What happens when we reach the end of something and realize … we are just at the beginning. This is love. And we will drink that down," the post concludes.

Bosworth and Polish, 50, met when he was the director of "Big Sur" in 2011, which she starred in.

The couple tied the knot in Montana in August 2013, People notes.