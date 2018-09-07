Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn leave 'Project Runway' to join Amazon for new series

Supermodel Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn have announced they are leaving “Project Runway” after 16 seasons to join Amazon for a new show on fashion.

Klum, 45, and Gunn, 65, made the announcement in separate statements on Friday.

“I am saying ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to ‘Project Runway,’ a show that I was honored to host and help create,” Klum said. “I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers’ careers. I’m most excited that my journey with my dear friend and colleague, Tim Gunn, is far from over. We will be partnering with Amazon for a new show, and we’re excited for everyone to see what we’re designing next!”

Gunn said he was excited to join Klum for the new series.

“I am grateful to ‘Project Runway’ for putting me on a path I never, in my wildest dreams, thought my career would take me! I am so proud to have been a part of the groundbreaking process that showcased talented young designers as never before,” he wrote. “Most importantly, I am indebted to our incredible fans, they are the heart and soul of what we do, and continue to inspire us to raise the bar in this arena. I’m excited for them to see what’s next, as I partner with Amazon and Heidi Klum on our next great ‘fashion’ adventure.”

Amazon said in a release the new series would “be a fresh take in the reality space and will appeal to a global audience who are entertained by competition, storytelling and authenticity.” The streaming giant also said “Amazon Fashion will create a shoppable experience for viewers.”

“Project Runway” has garnered 58 Emmy Award nominations and won two, People reported. In 2013, Klum and Gunn won an Emmy for outstanding host for a reality or reality-competition program. Klum served as a host on the show while Gunn was a host and mentor to contestants. The show followed wannabe designers who work to make the best clothes in different challenges.

The series aired on Bravo from 2004 to 2008 before Lifetime picked it up. Bravo had announced in May that the series would be returning to the network for its 17th season.

It was not immediately made clear when the new show would start streaming on Amazon.