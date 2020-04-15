The best true-crime docs on Amazon Prime Video

In the mood to curl up on your couch and watch a true-crime documentary?

From "Paradise Lost," which follows an infamous cold case, to the Oscar-nominated "Capturing the Friedmans," Amazon Prime Video has got you covered.

Here's a list of the best true-crime docs on the streaming platform:

THE BEST TV SHOWS TO STREAM ON NETFLIX

WARNING: Videos below contain disturbing content.

"Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills"

The 1996 film focuses on three teenagers, known as the “West Memphis Three," who were accused of the 1993 murders of three 8-year-old boys: Stevie Branch, Michael Moore and Christopher Byers.

"Capturing the Friedmans"

The 2003 Oscar-nominated film follows a notorious 1980s sex abuse case, in which a teenage Jesse Friedman and his father, Arnold, pleaded guilty in 1988 to molesting 13 children during computer classes in the basement of their home in Great Neck, on Long Island.

WHAT'S COMING TO AND LEAVING NETFLIX IN APRIL

"The Iceman Confesses: Secrets of a Mafia Hitman"

The follow-up to the 1992 documentary "The Iceman Tapes: Conversations With a Killer," this 2001 film features more interview footage with mob hitman and serial killer Richard "The Iceman" Kuklinski as he served life behind bars.

THE BEST DRAMAS ON AMAZON PRIME RIGHT NOW

"Aileen: Life and Death of a Serial Killer"

The 2003 documentary from Nick Broomfield takes a look at serial killer Aileen Wuornos, a self-described “highway prostitute" who was arrested for killing seven of her clients. She confessed to her crimes, arguing that they were in self-defense.

"The Thin Blue Line"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 1988 documentary from Errol Morris follows the story of Randall Dale Adams, who was wrongfully sentenced to death for the murder of a Dallas police officer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report