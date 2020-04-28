Everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in May 2020

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

With the end of a new month comes the refreshing update of content on all the latest and greatest streaming platforms.

For Amazon Prime Video subscribers, May 2020 promises to be a stellar time to catch up on some movies and TV shows you may have missed over the years while remaining right in the comfort of your own home.

For TV junkies looking for their next big binge-watch, all five seasons of the Jennifer Garner-led, Emmy-winning series “Alias” will be available on May 11 to stream for the first time in a while. Meanwhile, those who consider themselves movie fanatics can finally add the 1979 classic “Escape From Alcatraz” to their list of movies that they’ve seen as of May 1.

To help eager viewers plan for what they’ll watch in May 2020, below is a rundown of everything that will be available on Amazon Prime video for no additional charge this month:

May 1

Movies

10 Fingers of Steel (1973)

A Cadaver Christmas (2011)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Best of Shaolin Kung Fu (1977)

Who Saw Her Die? (1980)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The '70s (2014)

Fearless Young Boxer (1979)

Five Fingers of Steel (1982)

Friday The 13th Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1982)

Gloria (2014)

Green Dragon Inn (1977)

House Of D (2005)

Torso (1973)

I Hate Tom Petty (2013)

Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth (2016)

Inferno (1980)

Night Train Murders (1975)

Seven Deaths In The Cat's Eye (1973)

The Blood Spattered Bride (1972)

Lakeboat (2000)

Daughters of Darkness (1971)

Pathology (2008)

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge (1977)

Some Kind Of Hero (1982)

Sprung (1997)

The Final Countdown (1980)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Walking Tall (1973)

Series

Upload: Season 1 - Amazon Original series

A House Divided: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

African Hunters: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)

Bonanza: Season 1 (Best Western Ever)

Born to Explore: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Boss: Season 1 (STARZ)

Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Good Karma Hospital: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

In The Cut: Season 1 (Brown Sugar)

Inspector Lewis: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Pinkalicious: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Rosehaven: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Seaside Hotel: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Lucy Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

May 3

Series

The Durrells: Season 4

May 7

Movies

The Hustle (2019)

May 8

Movies

The Goldfinch - Amazon Original movie (2020)

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan (2017)

Specials

Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal - Amazon Original special

May 10

Movies

Jack And Jill (2011)

May 11

Series

Alias: Seasons 1-5

May 15

Movies

Seberg - Amazon Original movie (2020)

Series

The Last Narc: Season 1 - Amazon Original series

May 17

Series

Poldark: Season 5

May 19

Movies

Like Crazy (2011)

Trial By Fire (2019)

May 22

Movies

Rocketman (2019)

Series

Homecoming: Season 2 - Amazon Original series

May 23

Movies

Come To Daddy (2020)

May 25

Movies

The Tracker (2019)