"Baywatch" lifeguards hinted they'll "be ready" to suit up and patrol the beaches of Malibu once again with a reboot officially in the works at FOX Entertainment.

Donna D'Errico and Carmen Electra both went on the hunt for the red swimsuits they wore in the lifeguard drama, while Nicole Eggert exclusively told Fox News Digital news about the revival of the show was "exciting" to hear.

"Baywatch" first aired in 1989 and ran for a decade before its last episode in 1999, followed by two seasons of "Baywatch: Hawaii." The show became the most widely viewed TV series in the world, with an estimated weekly audience of more than 1.1 billion viewers across 142 countries in 1996, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

David Hasselhoff also starred in a spinoff series, "Baywatch Nights," which ran from 1995-97, and the pop-cultural phenomemon earned a feature film adaptation in 2017 starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra and Alexandra Daddario.

It's still unclear how the show will shape up and who will be cast.

"Daring ocean rescues, pristine beaches and iconic red bathing suits are back, along with a whole new generation of Baywatch lifeguards who navigate complicated, messy personal lives in this action-packed reboot that demonstrates there’s the family you’re born into and the family you find," a reboot promo says.

Michael Berk, Douglas Schwartz and Gregory J. Bonann created the original show and will return to serve as executive producers of the one-hour drama from Fremantle and FOX Entertainment alongside showrunner Lara Olsen.

D'Errico, who starred as lifeguard Donna Marco, reminisced about her time working on the classic '90s TV series with a few fun throwback snaps shared online.

"They’re rebooting #Baywatch on @fox?" D'Errico shared on Instagram. "I think that’s so cool! Here’s me recreating it in my Baywatch reds in honor."

D'Errico shared a behind-the-scenes video from a "Baywatch"-inspired photo shoot where she posed in the classic red one-piece.

Electra was equally as excited about "Baywatch" coming back to life.

"A Baywatch reboot? Let me get my red bathing suit out!" Electra shared on Instagram.

Electra, who starred as Lani McKenzie, remembered her role being one of the most difficult characters she's ever had to play.

"I had a lot of fun," she previously told Fox News Digital. "I never thought I would accomplish something I never thought I could do, like tandem surfing or diving off of a speeding boat, being part of rookie school and having the biggest wedgie of my life and running in the sand, diving over waves. That was so hard.

"If you're new to it, and you're not the biggest water sport person, it is really scary. But, I will tell you, getting through it and when you wrap that scene, it is the best feeling ever."

Nicole Eggert, who starred as Summer Quinn, exclusively told Fox News Digital, "It’s amazing that after all these years the show still remains so relevant and has become so iconic.

"I am proud to have been a part of it and wish the franchise’s new endeavor much continued success. And, of course, I would be honored to reprise my character Summer Quinn in some capacity. I can see the character still living at the beach after passing on the lifeguard can to her children."

Pamela Anderson told Flaunt Magazine she keeps her last "Baywatch" swimsuit in a safe. Anderson, who starred as C.J. Parker, also tries on the suit occasionally just for fun.

"I had a couple back then. Now I only have one," she told ET Canada. "I put it on every once in a while. It still fits."

Nicknamed "The Hoff," David Hasselhoff rose to fame on "The Young and the Restless" and "Knight Rider" before starring on "Baywatch" as lifeguard Mitch Buchannon in the '90s.

Following "Baywatch," Hasselhoff appeared in dozens of film and television roles. He also found success in Europe with a music career and has released 15 studio albums.

David Charvet, Yasmine Bleeth, David Chokachi, Jeremy Jackson, Gena Lee Nolin, Kelly Packard, Traci Bingham and Brooke Burns each starred in the original show which was filmed at Will Rogers State Beach and in Malibu, Calif.