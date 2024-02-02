Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

‘Baywatch’ actress Nicole Eggert blames breast implants for not detecting cancer sooner: 'Huge mistake'

Eggert revealed doctors discovered her breast cancer has spread to her lymph nodes

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

"Baywatch" actress Nicole Eggert continues to have regrets about getting breast implants at a young age. 

Eggert revealed last month that she is suffering from a rare form of breast cancer called invasive cribriform carcinoma, but now she is sharing that the disease has spread. Doctors recently discovered more cancer in her lymph nodes. 

"It's horrible, it's horrible," Eggert told "Inside Edition."

'BAYWATCH' ACTRESS NICOLE EGGERT REGRETS GETTING BREAST IMPLANTS: 'A STUPID 18-YEAR-OLD DECISION'

nicole eggert

Nicole Eggert, known for her role on "Baywatch," has expressed regret over getting breast implants. (Getty Images)

She candidly spoke out about her symptoms, including feeling pain in her breast, as she discovered a large lump.

"When I felt it, my heart dropped, and I was like, ‘Oh my god,’" she remembered.

The "Charles in Charge" star argued she may have been able to detect her cancer earlier if she had natural breasts. 

"If I didn’t have them, and I had my smaller, natural breasts, I am sure I would have felt it much sooner," Eggert told Inside Edition. 

The actress confessed at the age of 19, she felt pressured to get breast implants, as she starred alongside blonde bombshell Pamela Anderson, who was recognized for her fit figure. 

"When I was on 'Baywatch,' it was very in to be very thin with big boobs. I was the opposite, so I was wearing this red bathing suit that was flattening me, the one piece, it just, it was like ... ‘Oh man,’" Eggert explained. "There’s nothing you can do. You can’t stuff it."

'BAYWATCH' ACTRESS NICOLE EGGERT DISCLOSES 'ROUGH' CANCER DIAGNOSIS: 'WHO'S GOING TO COVER THE BILLS'

Nicole Eggert and Pam Anderson in red swimsuits sitting and leaning against a yellow truck

Nicole Eggert, left, starred as Summer Quinn for two seasons of "Baywatch." Pamela Anderson famously played C.J. Parker for five seasons. (Fotos International/Getty Images)

Eggert admitted getting breast implants was a "huge mistake."

"Do the self-exams, and don't get those implants," she suggested.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Nicole Eggert, David Hasselhoff, Alexandra Paul, David Charvet and Pamela Anderson

From left to right, Nicole Eggert, David Hasselhoff, Alexandra Paul, David Charvet and Pamela Anderson on the beach in season 3 of "Baywatch." (Everett Collection)

Before she received her diagnosis, she felt pain in her breast and gained 25 pounds within three months. Believing them to be symptoms of menopause, she was surprised to locate a lump during a self-exam in October.

Results later showed that she had stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer. Both of Eggert's parents had cancer.

In March 2023, the FDA issued an update on reports of squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) in the scar tissue around breast implants, requesting that health care providers submit reports for any cases of cancer in that tissue.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Nicole Eggert in a black top smiles for the camera

Nicole Eggert first attributed her symptoms to menopause, before conducting a self-exam and finding a lump. (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

"The FDA is aware of 19 cases of SCC in the capsule around the breast implant from published literature," the update explained. "There have been reports in the literature of deaths from progression of the disease.  While the FDA continues to believe that occurrences of SCC in the capsule around the breast implant may be rare, the cause, incidence and risk factors remain unknown."

Eggert has two daughters, Keegan, 12, and Dilyn, 25.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending