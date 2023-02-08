Expand / Collapse search
Pamela Anderson
Published

Pamela Anderson says her iconic 'Baywatch' swimsuit still fits: 'I put it on every once in a while'

With ex-husband Tommy Lee, Anderson shares kids Brandon, 26 and Dylan, 25

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Pamela Anderson is proving she's still "Baywatch" ready.

In a new interview, she gave an update on the iconic swimsuits she used to wear in her hit TV-show.

"I had a couple back then. Now I only have one," she told "ET Canada" of the classic red swimsuits she wore as Casey Jean Parker, over two decades ago.

"I put it on every once in a while. It still fits," she excitedly shared.

Pamela Anderson says she'll occasionally try on her iconic "Baywatch" swimsuit.

Pamela Anderson says she'll occasionally try on her iconic "Baywatch" swimsuit. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/ Starstock/Photoshot/Everett Collection URK)

In her book "Love, Pamela," Anderson recounted finding a homeless woman in her home, wearing one of the swimsuits, when her children were young. 

PAMELA ANDERSON SAYS TIM ALLEN 'HAS TO DENY' FLASHING ALLEGATIONS, ACTED LIKE A 'GIDDY SCHOOLBOY' ON SET

"She must have gotten the Baywatch bathing suit from my bedroom. It scared me to think how long she had been there or that she might have been in my room while I slept. Or near the boys ever," she wrote. "The police took her away, asking me if I wanted my bathing suit back. I said, 'No, that’s OK,' but thanked them for asking."

At the premiere for her documentary "Pamela, a love story," Anderson wore a red-spandex dress reminiscent of her character's bathing suit, giving fans a glimpse of her lifeguard past. 

Pamela Anderson and Nicole Eggert both donned the iconic red swimsuit on "Baywatch."

Pamela Anderson and Nicole Eggert both donned the iconic red swimsuit on "Baywatch." (Fotos International)

Pamela Anderson's dress at the premiere of her Netflix documentary was reminiscent of her "Baywatch" character's classic red bathing suit.

Pamela Anderson's dress at the premiere of her Netflix documentary was reminiscent of her "Baywatch" character's classic red bathing suit. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Anderson also described a scenario to "ET Canada" when her "Baywatch" character spilled into her real life. 

"One time I was with my friends… with Luke Gilford, this photographer. I was at a party with him. And I remember they were like, ‘Where’s Pamela?' I jumped in the shower and I came out soaking wet and gave everyone mouth-to-mouth," she explained.

"We always have fun," she said. "In high heels."

Pamela Anderson keeps her only remaining "Baywatch" swimsuit in a safe place.

Pamela Anderson keeps her only remaining "Baywatch" swimsuit in a safe place. (Gotham/GC Images)

In an interview given to Flaunt Magazine, Anderson revealed she actually keeps her only remaining swimsuit in her safe.

