Pamela Anderson says her iconic 'Baywatch' swimsuit still fits: 'I put it on every once in a while'

Pamela Anderson is proving she's still "Baywatch" ready.

In a new interview, she gave an update on the iconic swimsuits she used to wear in her hit TV-show.

"I had a couple back then. Now I only have one," she told "ET Canada" of the classic red swimsuits she wore as Casey Jean Parker, over two decades ago.

"I put it on every once in a while. It still fits," she excitedly shared.

In her book "Love, Pamela," Anderson recounted finding a homeless woman in her home, wearing one of the swimsuits, when her children were young.

"She must have gotten the Baywatch bathing suit from my bedroom. It scared me to think how long she had been there or that she might have been in my room while I slept. Or near the boys ever," she wrote. "The police took her away, asking me if I wanted my bathing suit back. I said, 'No, that’s OK,' but thanked them for asking."

At the premiere for her documentary "Pamela, a love story," Anderson wore a red-spandex dress reminiscent of her character's bathing suit, giving fans a glimpse of her lifeguard past.

Anderson also described a scenario to "ET Canada" when her "Baywatch" character spilled into her real life.

"One time I was with my friends… with Luke Gilford, this photographer. I was at a party with him. And I remember they were like, ‘Where’s Pamela?' I jumped in the shower and I came out soaking wet and gave everyone mouth-to-mouth," she explained.

"We always have fun," she said. "In high heels."

In an interview given to Flaunt Magazine, Anderson revealed she actually keeps her only remaining swimsuit in her safe.