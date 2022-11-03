‘Baywatch’ cast: Where are they now? Yasmine Bleeth spotted on casual stroll, Carmen Electra joins OnlyFans

"Baywatch" premiered on television more than 30 years ago, and the iconic drama is known for its bombshell cast of lifeguards running in slow motion on the beach while saving lives.

Yasmine Bleeth, who played Caroline Holden on the hit show, was seen out walking her dog sans makeup last week.

The 54-year-old wore a black jacket with pink pajama pants and slippers.

Bleeth’s rare appearance comes after she quit acting two decades ago. The former actress now keeps a low profile.

CARMEN ELECTRA SAYS JOINING ONLYFANS IS 'EMPOWERING' AND PRAISES 'SAFE' HAVEN FOR CREATORS: 'I'M MY OWN BOSS'

Here is what the cast has been up to since starring in the popular soap opera.

Yasmine Bleeth

Bleeth made her big splash on "Baywatch" while portraying a bombshell lifeguard on 72 episodes of the iconic show.

After acting on the show, she reportedly struggled with drug addiction and was admitted into rehab in 2000.

In 2001, the actress was arrested for cocaine possession.

She married her husband Paul Cerrito in 2002 after meeting him in rehab.

She spoke out about her battle with drugs in an interview, confessing to Glamour magazine in 2003 that "consciously trying to stay off drugs is now part of my life and always will be."

The former "Baywatch" star has been low-key in recent years.

Carmen Electra

Since Carmen Electra played the lifeguard Lani McKenzie in the ‘90s, she’s been featured on the cover of hundreds of magazines, in addition to film and television roles.

The former Playboy cover girl got candid with Fox News Digital about joining OnlyFans – the subscription-based online platform where users can pay for or sell original content.

"It's intense and very empowering. It's so self-empowering. And creatively, I've always had so many fun and creative ideas, and there's been times when I've been able to follow through with those with different projects I'm working on," Electra said during an exclusive interview.

One thing Electra loves about the site is that she has complete control over what she decides to release as "there's no one telling you what to do; I'm my own boss."

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson won the attention of America in her signature red swimsuit on "Baywatch."

Since her role on the ‘90s show, she gained recognition for regular appearances in Hugh Hefner’s Playboy magazine.

After her successful modeling and acting career, she gained international recognition as an American sex symbol.

In April of this year, the former Playboy model made her musical debut starring as Roxie Hart in "Chicago."

"From ‘Baywatch’ to Broadway. I am inspired by the unexpected," Anderson told The Associated Press in March. "This is it, and I will not hold back anymore. I am letting go. I am ready to see what I’m capable of. For ‘Chicago,’ I’ll be putting all my cards on the table. I am doubling down – on me."

She announced in March she's working on a Netflix documentary, as the film’s logline describes the project as "an intimate portrait embedded in the life of Pamela Anderson as she looks back at her professional and personal path and prepares for the next steps on her journey."



There is no set release date for the Netflix documentary.

‘BAYWATCH’ ALUM DONNA D’ERRICO ON BEING TOLD SHE'S 'TOO OLD' TO ROCK A BIKINI: ‘GOOD LORD JUST WEAR IT’

Donna D'Errico

The "Baywatch" alum played Donna Marco in the hit series.

The 54-year-old recently made headlines for sharing risqué photos online and received much criticism for her revealing snaps.

The "Baywatch" alum recently took to her Instagram page and shared a snapshot of herself rocking a pink string bikini after critics claimed she is "desperate" for modeling a two-piece on social media.

The former Playboy centerfold told Fox News Digital exclusively that she hopes her photos will encourage other women to celebrate their bodies – no matter their age.

"Once upon a time I used to allow what others thought of me to really bother me and even dictate my actions," she explained.

D’Errico rose to fame on "Baywatch" in 1996. She starred in the hit series until 1998. She has kept busy over years appearing in several films and TV shows. Most recently, she stars on Sean Patrick Flanery's "Frank and Penelope."

David Hasselhoff

Nicknamed "The Hoff," David Hasselhoff rose to fame on "The Young and the Restless," then starred on "Baywatch" as lifeguard Mitch Buchannon in the ‘90s.

The 70-year-old actor is featured in several films and television shows, including a new series titled "Ze Network," a German spy comedy, and has appeared as a guest star on "The Goldbergs."

He recently supported his 29-year-old daughter Hayley at Miami Swim Week in July.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"He loves it," Hayley told Fox News Digital. "I started when I was 14, so my dad was driving me to my jobs when I was a kid. He’s so, so proud of me, and that’s the biggest gift of all to me, to hear that my parents are proud of me."