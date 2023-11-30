'Baywatch' star Donna D'Errico reveals top OnlyFans request: ultimate 'girlfriend experience'

Donna D'Errico has no regrets about joining OnlyFans.

D'Errico, who starred on "Baywatch" with Pamela Anderson and Carmen Electra, is reveling in the chance to give the ultimate "girlfriend experience" to thousands of subscribers who check into her page on the subscription service geared toward an adult audience.

A lot has changed since D'Errico began connecting with her fans more than one year ago, but she admitted one photo request has stayed the same.

"You know, in the beginning, I got a lot of, or some requests, for feet," she exclusively shared with Fox News Digital. "I don't really get that anymore. Now, they mostly want to see me, like in everyday life, just the real me and everyday life."

The former Playboy Playmate added, "Maybe wearing a T-shirt, making coffee or, you know, just that kind of thing. That's the biggest request."

D'Errico said she receives requests from followers asking her to "take a picture of you right now. I want to see what you look like right now."

"I'm like, 'Well, I don't have any makeup on and my hair is in a ponytail, and I'm kind of in sweats,'" she said. "'I don't care. I want to see that.' So, they like that because I think it gives them kind of that what I call ‘the girlfriend experience.’ It may be."

D'Errico, who is proudly single, added, "I think I call it the girlfriend experience because I think they get the same thing out of it that I do. They get to log in and have fun kind of having an experience that they would have if they had a girlfriend. But then they log off, and then they're gone. There's nobody to check in with."

She noted that "there's always an exception to the rule, but 99% of the guys that are subscribed to my OnlyFans are so respectful and nice and sweet. There's nothing gross, grotesque going on."

D’Errico, who starred as lifeguard Donna Marco on "Baywatch," joined the photo-sharing site last year and says that while the job has been lucrative, there's a huge misunderstanding that comes with her line of work.

"I would love to clear the misconception that every female, and male, I guess, that's on OnlyFans is doing porn. It's just not true," she said.

"I think people are starting to get that now, just sort of starting to. There's a ton of celebrities on there now. And you know, I know that people associate OnlyFans with porn, and I know that … for a long period of time was the primary thing that was going on on there. But just because you're on OnlyFans doesn't mean you're doing it."

She added, "The things that I post on there are … they're sexy. You know, they're seductive. It's kind of like when you get to do a boudoir photo shoot. Women sometimes like to do boudoir photo shoots."

D’Errico said the photos make her feel "feminine and beautiful and sexy." Not to mention, "The money is another aspect that, it's just way more than I anticipated that it would be."

Her confidence is through the roof now, too. She credited OnlyFans as "one of the best things I've done."

"Where else could I get this kind of, you know, this kind of non-judgmental, non-bullying, having fun, feeling sexy, feeling pretty, being told that I'm pretty, being told you look so great all the time. … It's like a dream," she said. "Why would I not do it? I wish I'd done it years ago, honestly."

She thrives on being able to have "full control" over everything that goes onto her page, and she works as a one-woman-show, creating content for her tens of thousands of fans daily.

While OnlyFans has become a haven for celebrities to bare more than most social media outlets will allow, D’Errico has kept a few of her relationships with her former "Baywatch" co-stars more private.

"Carmen [Electra] and I follow each other on Instagram, and she just … she looks so incredible," D'Errico said. "I mean, she just looks amazing. I love her posts."