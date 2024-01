Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Donna D'Errico has more confidence than ever thanks to OnlyFans.

The "Baywatch" actress stripped down fully nude for her upcoming campaign with PETA, and gave Fox News Digital exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to the photo shoot.

While D'Errico has never felt more comfortable in her own skin, she admitted that her priest may not agree with what she's posting on the adult subscription-based site, but she's found peace with her Internet fame.

She's never questioned her faith, but has felt a tinge of conflict with her beliefs while working on OnlyFans.

"I’ll be honest, there is a little bit, and I get conflicted sometimes, but, I mean, I’m not doing anything," D'Errico said. "I’m not doing porn, I’m not sleeping around, I’m not doing anything with anyone period. I’m having fun. I’m not hurting anyone.

"Is it considered sinful if I asked my priest, 'Is it OK if I do this? He would say, ‘Ya, It’s not OK.’ But I’ve found my peace. I feel like, as women, we can be all of the above. We don’t have to just be the OnlyFans girls, or just the super elegant, classy girl that dresses in a demure way – you can be everything.

She added, "I like simple things, I like being sexy. I like being nude and walking around my house nude, but I also like dressing up in a really sweet, elegant way. All women can encompass all of those things if they want to."

She previously clarified one major misunderstanding with her work on the popular adult site.

"I would love to clear the misconception that every female, and male, I guess, that's on OnlyFans is doing porn. It's just not true," she told Fox News Digital in December.

"I think people are starting to get that now, just sort of starting to. There's a ton of celebrities on there now. And you know, I know that people associate OnlyFans with porn , and I know that … for a long period of time was the primary thing that was going on on there. But just because you're on OnlyFans doesn't mean you're doing it."

D’Errico, who starred as lifeguard Donna Marco on "Baywatch," joined the photo-sharing site last year, and has since built an extremely lucrative business and gained "tens of thousands of online boyfriends" from OnlyFans.

Another perk: confidence with being in her own skin.

"I was comfortable with my body before, but I've gotten a lot more comfortable now after having found OnlyFans because, unlike Instagram and some other social media where there's a lot of censorship, censoring and bullying, on OnlyFans it's not like that," D'Errico said.

"I feel a lot more comfortable with my nude self around people than I did before."

Feeling comfortable being naked helped Donna make the decision to go completely nude – aside from an 18K gold, double-sided Saint Benedict Pendant gold coin necklace from Saint by Ira Dewitt – for her upcoming PETA campaign.

"They came up with this concept of wearing your own skin, meaning not just I'd rather go naked than wear fur, it encompasses anti-down, because there's clothing that's filled with down. Anti-wool, anti-leather, anything that comes off of an animal that we wear as clothing – it encompasses that," D'Errico said.

"I wanted it to be a little further reaching than just one particular element of an animal."

D'Errico, who chooses a vegan lifestyle, uses cactus-leather handbags by Gaia Leon, and advocates for animals at any chance she can, was so committed to the "wear your own skin" theme that she opted against wearing the nude coverings often offered to stars of the photo campaigns.

"They offered me nude colored pasties and a nude thong to wear because there would be a crew around and I'm like, 'I'm comfortable. I'm OK with my naked body. It's a natural thing," Donna said.