'Bachelorette' star Hannah Brown on Tyler Cameron, Mike Johnson's love lives: 'I've moved on'

Former “Bachelorette” and current “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Hannah Brown says she isn’t keeping up with her former suitors’ dating lives.

Brown, 25, spoke with People, where she revealed that she isn’t following the romantic entanglements of former “Bachelorette” stars Tyler Cameron and Mike Johnson, who appeared on her season.

“I’ve moved on,” she told the outlet.

“I don’t really keep up with their dating lives at this point, that’s not my business,” she added.

However, just because she’s not following the duo’s post-show romances like the rest of the “Bachelor Nation” fans, it doesn’t mean she feels any ill will toward Cameron and Johnson.

“I am so supportive of the guys I met on my ‘Bachelorette’ journey and wish them well,” she explained. “And I’m so glad for the support that some of the guys do show me.”

Even though Brown isn’t keeping up with her former co-stars' dating lives, they have certainly been eventful.

Johnson revealed that he went out on a few dates and even kissed singer Demi Lovato after she publicly declared her crush on him on social media.

“We’ve gone on more than one date,” Johnson said on a recent episode of iHeart Radio’s “Almost Famous” podcast. “I like her tattoos — we both have a lot of tattoos. Demi has more than me. And, uh, she kisses really well.”

He continued: “For one, I’m all about her too. She definitely was the aggressor, you know, I find it incredibly sexy. I love that, like, ‘Come at me. You want me, come at me.’ I want you, I’m [going to] come at you. I’m coming at her as well.”

Meanwhile, Cameron was romantically linked to model Gigi Hadid, but that relationship seems to have ultimately fizzled.

He placed second on the show after Brown chose musician Jed Wyatt in her final rose ceremony and accepted his marriage proposal.

But when Brown broke it off with Wyatt, after it was revealed he lied to her about dating another woman while filming the show, Brown asked Cameron out for a drink on the show's live finale in July — which Cameron promptly accepted.

In early August, Cameron was spotted leaving Brown's home in Los Angeles. Days later, however – after Cameron was spotted out in public with Hadid – Brown said she was single, noting their relationship was "a little confusing."

Fox News' Nicole Darrah contributed to this report.