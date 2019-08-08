'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown shades Tyler Cameron for dating Gigi Hadid

"The Bachelorette" Hannah Brown is bummed that her castoff Tyler Cameron is dating Gigi Hadid so publicly, but she recognizes that she can't do anything about it.

“He has every right to do whatever he wants because we were just, you know, hanging out, seeing where it goes. And I am completely fine with that,” Brown, 24, admitted on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast on Wednesday. ”It was a little confusing but, um, he can do whatever he wants to and I know that I can too. And I am going to continue going onward and upward and I just think that I’ve made it very clear.”

'THE BACHELORETTE' STAR TYLER CAMERON FINED FOR SKIPPING COURT TO DATE GIGI HADID

When co-host and fellow former "Bachelorette" pointed out that she had a "beef" with Cameron, 26, dating the supermodel so flagrantly, Brown concurred that it hurt.

“I think that’s my beef with it too. And the thing is … We are not dating-dating, at all, we hung out, but we also had conversations of both like knowing that there’s still something there," Brown lamented. "And when you are in the public eye, you do just have to be respectful of each other. Yeah, I wish I would’ve got a little bit more than two days. But, you know, it is OK.”

'BACHELORETTE' STAR HANNAH B. SAYS 'YOU'RE NOT DONE SEEING ME' AFTER SHOCKING FINALE

HANNAH B. REACTS TO JED WYATT'S POST-'BACHELORETTE' FINALE SHADE

As previously reported, Cameron stepped out with Hadid, 24, in New York City just days after spending the night with Brown in Los Angeles.

This all came after, of course, Brown ditched Cameron for Jed Wyatt, who she dumped over the phone upon learning he'd had a girlfriend when he began filming the show.

HANNAH BROWN BRAGS ABOUT HAVING SEX FOUR TIMES IN 'BACHELORETTE' WINDMILL FANTASY SUITE

Still, Brown says everything is for the best.

“I love the woman that I’ve become. If I would have changed anything, I might not be who I am today,” the former pageant queen told Us Weekly.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Anytime you can succeed in it, there’s some adversity. It just makes you the best version of yourself," she said. "I think through weakness you become stronger … and I definitely think that I’ve done that, and I really like that girl that I’ve become.”