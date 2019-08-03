Tyler Cameron spotted leaving 'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown's Los Angeles home

"The Bachelorette" star Hannah Brown and her runner-up Tyler Cameron are taking the next step.

The 24-year-old former pageant queen and the 26-year-old model were spotted together at her Los Angeles home and he was carrying an overnight bag.

Brown asked Cameron out for a drink on the live Tuesday night finale, he accepted, and they wasted no time making it happen.

In photos obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the Alabama native is seen on the front steps of her building wearing black shorts and a simple white tee shirt with Cameron, who was also dressed casually in all black and carried a small black suitcase.

The photos come just one day after Brown revealed on social media the meet up was in the books. "Yes, the drink is happening. No, you’re not invited," she wrote.

"I’m really appreciative that Tyler has always had my back and supported me through all my decisions," she added. "He constantly encourages me to lean into the strong woman that I am. He’s a really good man, and I’m going to be his biggest fan in whatever makes him the happiest. roll tide."

Brown told ET on Wednesday that it's possible the two will reconnect because she still has feelings for him.

"We saw each other after the show and gave each other hugs and, 'See you later,' and we'll figure out when's a good time for both of us to hang out," she explained. "[Our relationship] has only been two months ago and so my feelings don't just go away, but also we've both been hurt. I hurt him, I was hurt through that, and I was hurt through the relationship that I had. I think it's really important that if any type of relationship is going to happen for Tyler and I that we hang out, and just see where we’re at. And if that’s friends, [or] if that’s more, than I’m good with that."

Brown originally chose musician Jed Wyatt in her final rose ceremony and accepted his marriage proposal.

A few weeks after they taped the finale, she called off the engagement after news broke that he was still dating another woman while on the show and lied to her about it.