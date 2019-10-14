‘Bachelor’ star Peter Weber has stitches removed from face following ‘freak accident’: report

Peter Weber has gotten the stitches removed from his face and forehead and has continued filming for ABC’s latest “Bachelor” season, according to a new report.

People reported on Sunday that the series has continued filming in Chile just days after “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison confirmed to Fox News last week that the husband-hopeful had had a “freak accident.”

“Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100 percent OK and production is already back underway," Harrison said. "He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of."

The initial report by RadarOnline suggested Weber “split his face on two cocktail glasses he was carrying” and required 22 stitches. However, according to People, Weber's injury was "not as bad as what [was] being reported.”

Weber, an airline pilot, was announced as the bachelor-to-be for Season 24 last month after finishing third in Hannah Brown’s explosive season of “The Bachelorette.”

The fan-favorite opened up recently about the opportunity to dish out the roses.

"This is life-changing. I have truly, my entire life, looked forward to finding my girl, and that person that I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with,” the Delta pilot said. “I've had the most amazing example of my parents, growing up, and I feel like the luckiest kid ever. I saw so much love in my household, and just 30 some odd years later now, they're that much in love with each other."

"I have all the faith in the world that this can work for me, and I know it's going to," he added. "This is not normal, dating 30 women at the same time. I've never done this before, so there's going to be ups and downs, I know that's coming, and I'm not going to be perfect... the possibility of making the wrong decision, it's out there, but I'm going to follow my heart."