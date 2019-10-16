'Bachelor' alum Amanda Stanton dating 'Rich Kids of Beverly Hills' star Brendan Fitzpatrick: report

Amanda Stanton has finally found the one.

The “Bachelor” alum and “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills” star Brendan Fitzpatrick have made their relationship official, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The news of Stanton’s new romance comes just six months after the “Now Accepting Roses” author split from ex-boyfriend Bobby Jacobs. The pair dated for a year before they called it quits. Meanwhile, Fitzpatrick recently split from estranged wife Morgan Stewart after three years of marriage.

Stanton and Jacobs endured a tumultuous relationship during their expedited time together. The mother-of-two was arrested in Las Vegas in September of last year on domestic battery charges stemming from an altercation in which she allegedly pushed Jacobs and hurled a cellphone at him.

Stanton, 28, was celebrating a bachelorette party at a hotel near the Las Vegas Strip when security checked on a room following a battery domestic violence call at around 3:15 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News at time.

The reality star’s domestic violence case was eventually dismissed.

In a statement at the time of Stanton’s arrest, her rep said she was "embarrassed and ashamed this happened and sincerely apologizes to hotel security and the Las Vegas Police Department."

"Amanda is a gentle, respectful person who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance," the statement continued, claiming that Stanton simply got "a bit rambunctious," but understood that police "still had to do their job."

Stanton has had a number of public relationships following her appearance on “The Bachelor” in 2016. Stanton also got engaged to “Bachelorette” alum Josh Murray on “Bachelor in Paradise,” however the pair split shortly after. She was also involved with Robby Hayes, another “Bachelorette” alum, for a brief time.

Hayes and Murray were alleged to have both had affairs with another reality star, Lindsie Chrisley, while she was married.